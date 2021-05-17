Glazer Capital, Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, National General Holdings Corp, Slack Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: GWPH, CLGX, ASZ.U, SLAMU, MIK, APGB.U, RTPYU, LGACU, MIT.U, TSPQ.U, FSNB.U, CVII.U, AAC.U, MTSC, AUS.U, HIIIU, TLGA.U, NSTD.U, VAQC, TWCT, NSTC.U, PDOT.U, ANAC.U, DHCAU, SBEAU, HYACU, HYACU, DTOCU, GLBLU, TWNT.U, CRHC, ATMR.U, CHAA.U, SRNGU, FACT.U, TWNI.U, EJFAU, SPGS.U, KSMT, KURIU, DMYQ.U, INFO, BSN, FTEV.U, OHPAU, EGOV, PFDRU, IPVIU, AMPI.U, LIII.U, GLUU, HCAR, VELOU, KVSC, SEAH, NRACU, BOAS.U, KVSB, IPVA.U, DGNU, WIFI, LVRAU, SNII.U, ISOS.U, PRPC.U, FVIV.U, IPVF.U, CPUH.U, CRHM, SVOK, LHAA, TPCO, IPHI, FTAAU, RXRAU, ACTDU, FAII, JWSM.U, FPAC, FPAC, DHBCU, GLOG, PROS, LCAHU, LCAHU, ACND, LFTR, FRSGU, MAAC, HZON, HIGA, SNRH, SCOBU, LOKM.U, TEKKU, MBAC.U, ALSK, FPRX, DCRNU, ATAQU, MGLN, HPX, YAC, XPOA.U, LOKB, CHNG, FMAC, TEKK, NDACU, SVAC, HERAU, TZPSU, SLAC.U, FVT, GNMK, PRSP, RCHG, MOTV.U, LNFA, OEPWU, RMGCU, GIIXU, LNFA.U, EDTXU, EDTXU, IIAC, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, COLIU, CLAA.U, ESM.U, FMAC.U, BOAC, MSACU, NVSAU, GSEVU, LDHAU, STAY, FVT.U, HLAHU, MRAC, PICC.U, WDR, SGAM, XPOA, CAP, ACII.U, ENNVU, TSIBU, SVFC, KAIRU, NXU.U, HHLA.U, KAIR, KVSA, NGAB, AJAX, ITHXU, DISAU, DGNR, DBDR, HMCO, TMAC.U, FSRXU, HTPA, CLIM.U, MOTV, FWAA, HUGS.U, STPC, ACQRU, GTPAU, ACAC, GMIIU, CCVI.U, IACB.U, FACA.U, SVFB, FLY, ASPL, STPC.U, RTPZ, DDMX, DDMX, FRXB.U, FCACU, LEGOU, DGNS, TINV.U, SGAMU, LCY, DDMXU, DDMXU, NEBCU, MTACU, GFX.U, AGCB, TINV, LMACU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, GTPBU, CUB, NLSN, PAND, DGNR.U, GSAH, RTP.U, IGACU, AGCUU, AVAN.U, HLXA, SPNV.U, RICE.U, CAPA, NOACU, VYGG, RSVAU, SVOKU, SVFAU, TBA, FTCV, TMAC, JWSM,
- Added Positions: VAR, HMSY, RBAC, CKH, RP, AACQ, GOAC, APSG, HZAC, ERES, AVAN, IGAC, CCAC, CPSR, IMPX, GRSV, PRPB, SOAC, SCVX, TREB, CHPM, HEC, HYG, ARBGU, TMTS, WTRE, THBR, MRACU, SCOAU, VIIAU, OACB.U, DFPH,
- Reduced Positions: WORK, CRSA, TWCTU, SFTW, SCPE, PACE, SEAH.U, PDAC, LFTRU, PHICU, SVSVU, ANDA, KWAC.U, HIGA.U, MAACU, OCA.U, PRPB.U, NSH.U, PMVC.U, ACND.U, CTAC.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, CAP.U, HPX.U, HCARU, CFIVU, CCV.U, SNRHU, CND.U, FAII.U, DBDRU, IIAC.U, YAC.U, RTPZ.U, CPSR.U, HTPA.U, MOTNU, HZAC.U, CONXU, CBAH.U, SVACU, CTAQU, COOLU, CRHC.U,
- Sold Out: CCIV.U, NGHC, ACAM, TIF, BSN.U, BMCH, BEAT, CXO, ALUS, CCAC.U, LCYAU, GOAC.U, FTOCU, FGNA, KSMTU, PE, DMYI.U, SOAC.U, ETWO, ALTUU, ACTC, FSRV, DCRBU, ACEV, AHACU, AONE, HOLUU, SPRQ.U, FUSE, EIGI, VRTU, FUSE.U, PDAC.U, CBMG, RAACU, RMGBU, HECCU, ARYA, PRVL, CCIV, ASPL.U, ACACU, UROV, FBM, QEP, QELL, RTP, RLH, NAV, UWMC, SFTW.U, TNAV, PS, AJRD, CMLF, SAII, LATNU, ALUS.U, SNPR, TSIAU, WPX, LACQ, WPF, CHPMU,
For the details of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glazer+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC
- Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 1,328,808 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 760.07%
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 978,045 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) - 5,146,104 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 555.64%
- CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 2,018,141 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U) - 10,131,315 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 978,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 2,018,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 10,131,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Slam Corp (SLAMU)
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 7,390,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,754,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB.U)
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,367,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 760.07%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 1,328,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 555.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 5,146,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 698.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 5,524,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SEACOR Holdings Inc (CKH)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc by 8438.60%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 958,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 87.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 913,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc by 241.16%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,773,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.Sold Out: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN.U)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.7.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:
1. GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment