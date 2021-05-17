Glazer Capital, Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, National General Holdings Corp, Slack Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Glazer Capital, Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, National General Holdings Corp, Slack Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Glazer Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, CoreLogic Inc, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, National General Holdings Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, Crescent Acquisition Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glazer Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Glazer Capital, Llc owns 361 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glazer+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 1,328,808 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 760.07%
  2. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 978,045 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) - 5,146,104 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 555.64%
  4. CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 2,018,141 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U) - 10,131,315 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 978,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 2,018,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 10,131,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Slam Corp (SLAMU)

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 7,390,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,754,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB.U)

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,367,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 760.07%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 1,328,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 555.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 5,146,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 698.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 5,524,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SEACOR Holdings Inc (CKH)

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc by 8438.60%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 958,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 87.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 913,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc by 241.16%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,773,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN.U)

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.7.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider