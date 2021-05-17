Glazer Capital, Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, National General Holdings Corp, Slack Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Glazer Capital, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, CoreLogic Inc, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, National General Holdings Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, Crescent Acquisition Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glazer Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Glazer Capital, Llc owns 361 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glazer+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 1,328,808 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 760.07% GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 978,045 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) - 5,146,104 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 555.64% CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 2,018,141 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U) - 10,131,315 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 978,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 2,018,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 10,131,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 7,390,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,754,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,367,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 760.07%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 1,328,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 555.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 5,146,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 698.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 5,524,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc by 8438.60%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 958,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 87.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 913,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc by 241.16%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,773,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.7.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.