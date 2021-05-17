Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc Buys Equinix Inc, Public Storage, Camden Property Trust, Sells UDR Inc, Life Storage Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

New Purchases: PSA, CPT, AIRC, OFC, EPR, PSTL, KIM, SLG,

PSA, CPT, AIRC, OFC, EPR, PSTL, KIM, SLG, Added Positions: EQIX, HPP, FRT, AVB, SUI, VICI, WELL, SHO, SNR,

EQIX, HPP, FRT, AVB, SUI, VICI, WELL, SHO, SNR, Reduced Positions: BXP, SITC, ARE, ADC, O, PLD, DRE, REXR, EXR, SPG, AAT, ESRT, PEB, ACC, EQR, CXP, HTA, VNO, ESS, DEI, TRNO, PGRE, HR, COR, AKR, INVH, FR, QTS, WRI, PEAK, PDM, BPYU,

BXP, SITC, ARE, ADC, O, PLD, DRE, REXR, EXR, SPG, AAT, ESRT, PEB, ACC, EQR, CXP, HTA, VNO, ESS, DEI, TRNO, PGRE, HR, COR, AKR, INVH, FR, QTS, WRI, PEAK, PDM, BPYU, Sold Out: UDR, LSI, MAA, CONE, DLR, HIW, GLPI, DRH,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Equinix Inc, Public Storage, Camden Property Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, sells UDR Inc, Life Storage Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 201,446 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.95% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 541,360 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.21% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 860,602 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 1,220,748 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% Public Storage (PSA) - 315,516 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $273.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 315,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 448,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 916,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,297,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 513,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 792,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 161.95%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $722.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 201,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 259.63%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,300,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.32%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 542,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $197.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 541,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 425,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8.