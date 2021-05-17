Logo
Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc Buys Equinix Inc, Public Storage, Camden Property Trust, Sells UDR Inc, Life Storage Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Equinix Inc, Public Storage, Camden Property Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, sells UDR Inc, Life Storage Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heitman+real+estate+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC
  1. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 201,446 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.95%
  2. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 541,360 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.21%
  3. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 860,602 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23%
  4. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 1,220,748 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
  5. Public Storage (PSA) - 315,516 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $273.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 315,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 448,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 916,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,297,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 513,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 792,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 161.95%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $722.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 201,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 259.63%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,300,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.32%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 542,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $197.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 541,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 425,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Sold Out: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:

1. HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment

