Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shaw Communications Inc, TC Energy Corp, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Citigroup Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Burlington, A6, based Investment company Portland Investment Counsel Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Shaw Communications Inc, TC Energy Corp, Vodafone Group PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Citigroup Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, iShares MSCI World ETF, Cincinnati Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portland+investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.
  1. Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 1,457,100 shares, 21.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 101,581 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.43%
  3. Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 1,316,380 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.66%
  4. Citigroup Inc (C) - 269,780 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.14%
  5. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 330,700 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 869.79%
New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.06%. The holding were 1,457,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $146.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 869.79%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 330,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 108.66%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 1,316,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.43%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 101,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 113.82%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 55,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 89.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 140,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The sale prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05.

Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79.

Sold Out: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45.



