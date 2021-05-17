Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc Buys Camden Property Trust, VEREIT Inc, Public Storage, Sells Douglas Emmett Inc, Equity Residential, Apartment Income REIT Corp

New Purchases: MGP, REXR, OUT, SBRA, DRH,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Camden Property Trust, VEREIT Inc, Public Storage, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, sells Douglas Emmett Inc, Equity Residential, Apartment Income REIT Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, Duke Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 7,780,099 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 331,702 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 2,813,559 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.80% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 1,215,454 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95% Public Storage (PSA) - 676,349 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.73%

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,109,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $49.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 580,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,087,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 392,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 10029.16%. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 793,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 58.83%. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 3,508,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Public Storage by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $273.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 676,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,813,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 494,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,161,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.