Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc Buys Camden Property Trust, VEREIT Inc, Public Storage, Sells Douglas Emmett Inc, Equity Residential, Apartment Income REIT Corp

- New Purchases: MGP, REXR, OUT, SBRA, DRH,
- Added Positions: CPT, VER, PSA, ELS, SBAC, VICI, OFC, ADC, CUZ, O, SHO, EQIX, AMT, ARE, CCI,
- Reduced Positions: DEI, EQR, AIRC, DRE, RPAI, CUBE, WELL, FR, REG, UE, HTA, ACC, INVH, DLR, AVB, PLD, VTR, CTRE, SPG, PEAK, AMH,
- Sold Out: NNN, HIW, LSI, WRI, PEB, IRM,
These are the top 5 holdings of LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 7,780,099 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 331,702 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 2,813,559 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.80%
- Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 1,215,454 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 676,349 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.73%
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,109,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $49.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 580,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,087,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 392,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 10029.16%. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 793,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 58.83%. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 3,508,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Public Storage by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $273.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 676,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,813,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 494,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,161,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9.Sold Out: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8.Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.Sold Out: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $24.74.Sold Out: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.
