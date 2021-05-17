Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc Buys Camden Property Trust, VEREIT Inc, Public Storage, Sells Douglas Emmett Inc, Equity Residential, Apartment Income REIT Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc Buys Camden Property Trust, VEREIT Inc, Public Storage, Sells Douglas Emmett Inc, Equity Residential, Apartment Income REIT Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Camden Property Trust, VEREIT Inc, Public Storage, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, sells Douglas Emmett Inc, Equity Residential, Apartment Income REIT Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, Duke Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lasalle+investment+management+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC
  1. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 7,780,099 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
  2. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 331,702 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  3. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 2,813,559 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.80%
  4. Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 1,215,454 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
  5. Public Storage (PSA) - 676,349 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.73%
New Purchase: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,109,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $49.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 580,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,087,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 392,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 10029.16%. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 793,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 58.83%. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 3,508,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Public Storage by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $273.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 676,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,813,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 494,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,161,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9.

Sold Out: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8.

Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Sold Out: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Sold Out: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:

1. LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider