Formula Growth Ltd Buys Simon Property Group Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Dillard's Inc, Sells Treehouse Foods Inc, Albertsons Inc, Brinker International Inc

- New Purchases: SPG, DDS, CROX, SLQT, DVN, ROOT, VIAC, LPSN, DFIN, VAC, RMNI, ASPL, PD, HOLX, TVTY, PAE, BBIO, PSFE, AVYA, TAP, NVDA, MDLA, PCRX, TSN, DXC, MODV, FSRV, CNXC, SLB, TGI, NCLH, OKTA, AAOI, REKR, DESP, DOCU, TCOM, COHU, BW, PDD, YUMC, VNQ, BMBL,
- Added Positions: MU, ASGN, TNDM, EVH, KIDS, RNG, ZEN, TWLO, BBSI, SPLK, RXT, GDS, AHCO, XPEV, PRG,
- Reduced Positions: THS, ACI, NUAN, CNDT, SYNH, KLIC, DBX, CASA, NOK, BOX, UA, RLGY, DBD, VG, CLDR, VIRT, MLHR, JD, CSOD, ZUO, MGNI, SE, NEWR, IVC, ADT, MCS, BABA, AMG, EA, PODD, CSTE, NVEE, NIO, BOOT, SSNC, TTEK, IMXI, PLTR, QTRX, WTRH, KRNT, VCYT, CSII, LRN, CRNC, PINS, PHR, GCO, BIDU,
- Sold Out: EAT, INTC, HII, BFT, AVO, EPC, BBBY, BCOR, HMSY, AYX, INFN, STRA, ARCH, BIGC, GDOT, LI, PING, KMPR, LLNW,
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 494,970 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.83%
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 456,332 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
- Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 1,606,045 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 199,138 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 262.07%
- Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 659,193 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.81%
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 139,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dillard's Inc (DDS)
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Dillard's Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.55 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $81.23. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 127,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 120,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 308,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 404,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Root Inc (ROOT)
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 676,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 262.07%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 199,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ASGN Inc (ASGN)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in ASGN Inc by 154.28%. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $100.48, with an estimated average price of $92.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 89,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 348.17%. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 64,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in OrthoPediatrics Corp by 148.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 112,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Evolent Health Inc by 118.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 295,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $239.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.Sold Out: Mission Produce Inc (AVO)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Mission Produce Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23.Sold Out: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The sale prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59.
