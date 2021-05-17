Logo
Formula Growth Ltd Buys Simon Property Group Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Dillard's Inc, Sells Treehouse Foods Inc, Albertsons Inc, Brinker International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Formula Growth Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Simon Property Group Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Dillard's Inc, Crocs Inc, SelectQuote Inc, sells Treehouse Foods Inc, Albertsons Inc, Brinker International Inc, Intel Corp, Nuance Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formula Growth Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Formula Growth Ltd owns 162 stocks with a total value of $692 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORMULA GROWTH LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formula+growth+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FORMULA GROWTH LTD
  1. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 494,970 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.83%
  2. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 456,332 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
  3. Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 1,606,045 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 199,138 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 262.07%
  5. Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 659,193 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.81%
New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 139,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dillard's Inc (DDS)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Dillard's Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.55 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $81.23. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 127,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 120,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 308,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 404,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Root Inc (ROOT)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 676,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 262.07%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 199,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in ASGN Inc by 154.28%. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $100.48, with an estimated average price of $92.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 89,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 348.17%. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 64,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in OrthoPediatrics Corp by 148.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 112,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Evolent Health Inc by 118.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 295,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $239.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Sold Out: Mission Produce Inc (AVO)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Mission Produce Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23.

Sold Out: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The sale prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of FORMULA GROWTH LTD. Also check out:

1. FORMULA GROWTH LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. FORMULA GROWTH LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FORMULA GROWTH LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FORMULA GROWTH LTD keeps buying
