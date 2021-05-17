Indus Capital Partners, Llc Buys I-MAB, RLX Technology Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Sells KE Holdings Inc, ICICI Bank, BeiGene

- New Purchases: RLX, CPNG, ASAI, BILI, YALA, CAN, GOTU, HCM,
- Added Positions: IMAB, LITE, PBR, CBD, GTH, ARGX, JD, BIDU, DADA, HDB, LI, TCOM,
- Reduced Positions: BEKE, IBN, BGNE, ZLAB, YUMC, GDS, ACMR, SECO, BBD, ABEV, BABA, VIV, BZUN, EAF, TV, SE, FUTU, BEDU, YSG, BNR,
- Sold Out: VIPS, ONE, GGB, FMX, COE, CTSH, XP, VALE,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 265,689 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
- ACM Research Inc (ACMR) - 711,010 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36%
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 383,331 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.93%
- GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) - 2,571,603 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.85%
- GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 379,690 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.95%
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,330,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 127,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sendas Distribuidora SA (ASAI)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $12.11 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 411,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 45,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.38 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $24.42. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 193,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Canaan Inc (CAN)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Canaan Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.51 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 230,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: I-MAB (IMAB)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in I-MAB by 274.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 495,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 95.60%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 151,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 58.64%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,509,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 231.38%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,103,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Genetron Holdings Ltd (GTH)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd by 83.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $23.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 326,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: argenx SE (ARGX)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in argenx SE by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $268.3 and $380.31, with an estimated average price of $316.9. The stock is now traded at around $272.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.Sold Out: OneSmart International Education Group Ltd (ONE)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $4.44, with an estimated average price of $3.51.Sold Out: Gerdau SA (GGB)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Gerdau SA. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.77.Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74.Sold Out: China Online Education Group (COE)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in China Online Education Group. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $24.04.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.
