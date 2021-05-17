Indus Capital Partners, Llc Buys I-MAB, RLX Technology Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Sells KE Holdings Inc, ICICI Bank, BeiGene

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Indus Capital Partners, Llc Buys I-MAB, RLX Technology Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Sells KE Holdings Inc, ICICI Bank, BeiGene

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Indus Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys I-MAB, RLX Technology Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Coupang Inc, Sendas Distribuidora SA, sells KE Holdings Inc, ICICI Bank, BeiGene, Vipshop Holdings, OneSmart International Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indus Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Indus Capital Partners, Llc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indus+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 265,689 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
  2. ACM Research Inc (ACMR) - 711,010 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36%
  3. Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 383,331 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.93%
  4. GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) - 2,571,603 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.85%
  5. GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 379,690 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.95%
New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,330,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 127,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sendas Distribuidora SA (ASAI)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $12.11 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 411,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 45,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.38 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $24.42. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 193,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canaan Inc (CAN)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Canaan Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.51 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 230,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: I-MAB (IMAB)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in I-MAB by 274.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 495,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 95.60%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 151,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 58.64%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,509,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 231.38%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,103,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genetron Holdings Ltd (GTH)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd by 83.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $23.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 326,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: argenx SE (ARGX)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in argenx SE by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $268.3 and $380.31, with an estimated average price of $316.9. The stock is now traded at around $272.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.

Sold Out: OneSmart International Education Group Ltd (ONE)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $4.44, with an estimated average price of $3.51.

Sold Out: Gerdau SA (GGB)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Gerdau SA. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.77.

Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74.

Sold Out: China Online Education Group (COE)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in China Online Education Group. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $24.04.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider