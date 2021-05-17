Logo
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys TC Energy Corp, Manulife Financial Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Nutrien, Magna International Inc, CAE Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Manulife Financial Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Merck Inc, sells Nutrien, Magna International Inc, CAE Inc, Cameco Corp, Bank of Montreal during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $15.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beutel%2C+goodman+%26+co+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 21,348,693 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 13,666,029 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
  3. Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 15,863,674 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.43%
  4. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 14,223,599 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1137787.92%
  5. Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) - 12,273,775 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
New Purchase: Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $36.04 and $43.68, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,241,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $280.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 172,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 1137787.92%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 14,223,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 86.46%. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 20,472,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 73.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 6,327,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 115.36%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,699,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 65.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,356,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 39.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,658,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.. Also check out:

