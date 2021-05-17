Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys TC Energy Corp, Manulife Financial Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Nutrien, Magna International Inc, CAE Inc

New Purchases: BBU, BIIB,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys TC Energy Corp, Manulife Financial Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Merck Inc, sells Nutrien, Magna International Inc, CAE Inc, Cameco Corp, Bank of Montreal during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $15.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 21,348,693 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 13,666,029 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 15,863,674 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.43% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 14,223,599 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1137787.92% Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) - 12,273,775 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $36.04 and $43.68, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,241,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $280.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 172,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 1137787.92%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 14,223,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 86.46%. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 20,472,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 73.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 6,327,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 115.36%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,699,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 65.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,356,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 39.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,658,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.