Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Inc. ( AAT, Financial) Chairman, CEO, President and 10% Owner Ernest S. Rady bought 71,898 shares during the past week at the average price of $34.40.

American Assets Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates and develops retail, office, residential and mixed-use properties primarily located in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion. Its shares traded at $34.97 with a price-earnings ratio of 124.45 as of May 14.

Net income was $1.73 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $15.48 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Rady bought 59,947 shares on May 5 at a price of $34.64; 56,226 shares on May 12 at a price of $34.39; and 15,672 shares on May 13 at a price of $34.43. The price of the stock has increased by 1.57% since then.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Inc. ( CNP, Financial) President and CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares on May 13 at a price of $23.58. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 6.11%.

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of energy-related businesses. Its regulated electric utility provides transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems in eight states serving approximately 4.5 million customers.

The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion. Its shares traded at $25.00 with a price-earnings ratio of 23.02 as of May 14.

Income for the first quarter of 2021 was $334 million compared to a loss of $1.23 billion for the first quarter of 2020.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares on May 11 at a price of $24.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since then.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc. ( OPK, Financial) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 150,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $3.75.

OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. OPKO's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion. Its shares traded at $3.70 with a price-earnings ratio of 19.58 as of May 14.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $31.1 million compared with a net loss of $59.1 million for the comparable period of 2020.

Frost bought 25,000 shares on May 4 at a price of $3.94; 25,000 shares on May 6 at a price of $3.91; 75,000 shares on May 7 at a price of $3.84; and 75,000 shares on May 10 at a price of $3.65. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.37%.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. ( AEIS, Financial) President and CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares on May 11 at a price of $85.00. The price of the stock has increased by 10.27% since then.

Advanced Energy Industries provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel and other industrial capital equipment markets.

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion. Its shares traded at $93.73 with a price-earnings ratio of 23.28 as of May 14.

Net income was $38.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared with $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Cannae Holdings

Cannae Holdings Inc. ( CNNE, Financial) CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares on May 12 at a price of $35.96. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.86%.

Cannae Holdings is a holding company that manages and operates a group of companies and investments. The company's reportable segments are Restaurant group, Ceridian, T-System, Dun & Bradstreet, Corporate and other.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion. Its shares traded at $36.27 with a price-earnings ratio of 3.57 as of May 14.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $233.1 million compared to net income of $647.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.

