Equitable Trust Co Buys Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Dollar General Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: PEJ, WXXWY, PDBC, XLB, WH, ABNB, ULTA, KAHC.U, MGM, KBE, SIVR, VCSH, RBNC, ESPO, FBK, ESI, GWPH, AZN, WFC, SP, PEG, LSTR, IPAR, HSY, HCSG, GPC, GD, FRFHF, ENS, EME, HMTV,
- Added Positions: AMZN, IXUS, NFLX, CRM, CCI, PSA, SHC, JLL, RF, RACE, MDT, NVDA, GS, RSP, WMT, TDG, PHM, JPM, LLY, VZ, DIS, KO, CG, PHO, MA, BKI, GDX, IBB, MJ, T, MMM, ILMN, GSK, XOM, COUP, RTX, CR, CVX, ADUS, CCMP, CVS, KHC, CXW, VRRM, BV, FOCS, BECN, AMGN, CRMT, XLI, IBM, UNF, USB, PFE, UNP, PLUS, SBAC, MS, ESGR, NIO, BMY, BA, AZO, MDLZ, KMB, ATVI, HON, GIS, FLR, BKNG, BABA, MPC, EMR, PM, TGT, MCF, DUK,
- Reduced Positions: DG, ARKK, MSFT, REGN, PYPL, AMP, TFC, MELI, GOOG, SHOP, AXP, ACN, ALGN, ADSK, TSM, TEAM, SWKS, AAPL, FB, MSCI, ASML, CP, CSLLY, LVMUY, HDB, VMC, SSNC, NSRGY, RMD, EXPGY, DSDVY, NOW, DHR, GOOGL, ATLKY, PERI, ZTS, ABT, ADBE, ANSS, HD, MTD, SBUX, STE, LULU, AMADY, SXYAY, ALC, DE, IDXX, ISRG, SNN, WCN, XLNX, PDRDY, HLT, ADYEY, AMT, AON, IT, SNEX, NKE, TECH, PRO, V, QNST, KKR, ICLR, ABMD, ADI, CBRE, KMX, CAT, CYH, DXCM, ECL, FAST, FISV, MKL, MCO, PEP, SON, TFX, UNH, TCEHY, TROX, GWRE, QLYS, LNTH, BL, IAC, QQQ, ATSG, ADP, BAX, CSGP, CMCSA, EVRI, IMAX, JNJ, JEF, MCD, MRK, MPAA, ROP, TXN, YUM, III, VRSK, TSLA, ENV, VC, FRGI, ABBV, QRVO, CABO, ECNCF, CRWD, MO, BAC, BBSI, BLK, FIS, C, D, ASUR, GE, GPN, PWFL, INTU, LMT, SPGI, ODFL, PKI, QCOM, ROST, SRI, SNV, VRNT, HEI.A, SMBK, VRTS, AVGO, CHTR, BFAM, FOXF, VEEV, GLOB, FNWB, ETSY, SQ, TWLO, MEDP, CSTR, OKTA, KBA, APD, BP, BRKS, GLW, EA, INTC, MANH, NAK, SAP, SO, SYY, VRSN, DAL, CNSWF, LYB, SEDG, ALRM, TH, ELAN, RVLV,
- Sold Out: CBRL, TTD, BURL, VNQ, EMN, XLK, IGSB, GSHD, AIG, PCTY, WSFS, CGNT, CGNT, SNA, COST, DEO, WORK, YETI, EXPO, FND, YUMC, JBHT, TDOC, APPF, WING, MRCY, MORN, SPLK, FFMH, JBT, ADDYY, WY, WBA, WDFC, TYL, TREX, REG, LIN, STLA, ADT,
For the details of EQUITABLE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitable+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EQUITABLE TRUST CO
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 802,855 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,577 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 348,372 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 142,986 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 245,547 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 191,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (WXXWY)
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 175,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 132,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 62,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 370.82%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $181.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 92,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 566,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85. The stock is now traded at around $200.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6.Sold Out: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. The sale prices were between $105.85 and $174.55, with an estimated average price of $135.85.Reduced: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 80.64%. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Equitable Trust Co still held 10,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.86%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Equitable Trust Co still held 170,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 82.97%. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Equitable Trust Co still held 1,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 33.23%. The sale prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $258.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Equitable Trust Co still held 39,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 39.16%. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Equitable Trust Co still held 118,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 26.61%. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1323.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Equitable Trust Co still held 5,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of EQUITABLE TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. EQUITABLE TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. EQUITABLE TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EQUITABLE TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EQUITABLE TRUST CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment