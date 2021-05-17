Equitable Trust Co Buys Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Dollar General Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: PEJ, WXXWY, PDBC, XLB, WH, ABNB, ULTA, KAHC.U, MGM, KBE, SIVR, VCSH, RBNC, ESPO, FBK, ESI, GWPH, AZN, WFC, SP, PEG, LSTR, IPAR, HSY, HCSG, GPC, GD, FRFHF, ENS, EME, HMTV,

AMZN, IXUS, NFLX, CRM, CCI, PSA, SHC, JLL, RF, RACE, MDT, NVDA, GS, RSP, WMT, TDG, PHM, JPM, LLY, VZ, DIS, KO, CG, PHO, MA, BKI, GDX, IBB, MJ, T, MMM, ILMN, GSK, XOM, COUP, RTX, CR, CVX, ADUS, CCMP, CVS, KHC, CXW, VRRM, BV, FOCS, BECN, AMGN, CRMT, XLI, IBM, UNF, USB, PFE, UNP, PLUS, SBAC, MS, ESGR, NIO, BMY, BA, AZO, MDLZ, KMB, ATVI, HON, GIS, FLR, BKNG, BABA, MPC, EMR, PM, TGT, MCF, DUK, Reduced Positions: DG, ARKK, MSFT, REGN, PYPL, AMP, TFC, MELI, GOOG, SHOP, AXP, ACN, ALGN, ADSK, TSM, TEAM, SWKS, AAPL, FB, MSCI, ASML, CP, CSLLY, LVMUY, HDB, VMC, SSNC, NSRGY, RMD, EXPGY, DSDVY, NOW, DHR, GOOGL, ATLKY, PERI, ZTS, ABT, ADBE, ANSS, HD, MTD, SBUX, STE, LULU, AMADY, SXYAY, ALC, DE, IDXX, ISRG, SNN, WCN, XLNX, PDRDY, HLT, ADYEY, AMT, AON, IT, SNEX, NKE, TECH, PRO, V, QNST, KKR, ICLR, ABMD, ADI, CBRE, KMX, CAT, CYH, DXCM, ECL, FAST, FISV, MKL, MCO, PEP, SON, TFX, UNH, TCEHY, TROX, GWRE, QLYS, LNTH, BL, IAC, QQQ, ATSG, ADP, BAX, CSGP, CMCSA, EVRI, IMAX, JNJ, JEF, MCD, MRK, MPAA, ROP, TXN, YUM, III, VRSK, TSLA, ENV, VC, FRGI, ABBV, QRVO, CABO, ECNCF, CRWD, MO, BAC, BBSI, BLK, FIS, C, D, ASUR, GE, GPN, PWFL, INTU, LMT, SPGI, ODFL, PKI, QCOM, ROST, SRI, SNV, VRNT, HEI.A, SMBK, VRTS, AVGO, CHTR, BFAM, FOXF, VEEV, GLOB, FNWB, ETSY, SQ, TWLO, MEDP, CSTR, OKTA, KBA, APD, BP, BRKS, GLW, EA, INTC, MANH, NAK, SAP, SO, SYY, VRSN, DAL, CNSWF, LYB, SEDG, ALRM, TH, ELAN, RVLV,

Investment company Equitable Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Dollar General Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitable Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Equitable Trust Co owns 345 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 802,855 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,577 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 348,372 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 142,986 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 245,547 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 191,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 175,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 132,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 62,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 370.82%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $181.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 92,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 566,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85. The stock is now traded at around $200.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. The sale prices were between $105.85 and $174.55, with an estimated average price of $135.85.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 80.64%. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Equitable Trust Co still held 10,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.86%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Equitable Trust Co still held 170,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 82.97%. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Equitable Trust Co still held 1,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 33.23%. The sale prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $258.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Equitable Trust Co still held 39,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 39.16%. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Equitable Trust Co still held 118,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equitable Trust Co reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 26.61%. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1323.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Equitable Trust Co still held 5,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.