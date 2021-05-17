FIL Ltd Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Microsoft Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, Shopify Inc, Suncor Energy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FIL Ltd Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Microsoft Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, Shopify Inc, Suncor Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hamilton, D0, based Investment company FIL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Microsoft Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Amgen Inc, sells Canadian Natural Resources, Shopify Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FIL Ltd. As of 2021Q1, FIL Ltd owns 1067 stocks with a total value of $87.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIL Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fil+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIL Ltd
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 14,806,014 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.04%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 29,954,994 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,733,739 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.93%
  4. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 34,975,791 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 22,684,465 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,300,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,711,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,987,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 495,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,770,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 279,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 24,011,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,733,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 204.50%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,745,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 129.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,954,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,620,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TFI International Inc (TFII)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in TFI International Inc by 314.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $80.02, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,893,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4.

Sold Out: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29.

Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIL Ltd. Also check out:

1. FIL Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIL Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIL Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIL Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider