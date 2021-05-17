FIL Ltd Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Microsoft Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, Shopify Inc, Suncor Energy Inc

New Purchases: WFG, FERG, AJRD, ABNB, CPNG, PODD, DCBO, TPX, ARRY, SLQT, MRVI, TBA, TPL, AZEK, OMF, NAPA, SCR, VAC, LU, MNSO, VIV, ON, IJR, EVR, PINS, BCYC, CPG, CNXC, VET, KB, AX, SPYV, STAY, DECK, INGR, NGMS, LITE, PDS, SNAP, OKTA, CCJ, CHX, ARVN, VER, IWM, SGEN, EWW, EGOV, TDUP, TUYA, TGTX, KBE, AUPH, XOM, QQQ, BMBL, OZON, EPOL, CCIV, EWI, DASH, PLTR, RBLX, DNMR, AIV, VEU, ZEN, TRIL, ARCC, ERF, TBI, LMNX, PNM, SAIA, SHO, TAC, HTGC, ALGT, MLCO, ULTA, HBM, KL, LEVI, KAR, SAVE, NRC, AMC, OUT, AIRC, MIK, CZR, JAGX, PK, MRSN, VICI, CNNE,

Hamilton, D0, based Investment company FIL Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Microsoft Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Amgen Inc, sells Canadian Natural Resources, Shopify Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FIL Ltd. As of 2021Q1, FIL Ltd owns 1067 stocks with a total value of $87.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 14,806,014 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.04% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 29,954,994 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,733,739 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.93% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 34,975,791 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 22,684,465 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%

FIL Ltd initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,300,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,711,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,987,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 495,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,770,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 279,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 24,011,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,733,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 204.50%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,745,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 129.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,954,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,620,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in TFI International Inc by 314.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $80.02, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,893,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.