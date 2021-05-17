Fairfield Research Corp Buys Arista Networks Inc, Sunrun Inc, Deere, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Tencent Holdings, Twilio Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fairfield Research Corp Buys Arista Networks Inc, Sunrun Inc, Deere, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Tencent Holdings, Twilio Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Fairfield Research Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Arista Networks Inc, Sunrun Inc, Deere, CVS Health Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Tencent Holdings, Twilio Inc, Super Micro Computer Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfield Research Corp. As of 2021Q1, Fairfield Research Corp owns 157 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fairfield+research+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,690 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,078 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,972 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
  4. Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 239,027 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,325 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $326.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $126.02, with an estimated average price of $99.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 150.58%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 63.55%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 98.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP. Also check out:

1. FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider