Fairfield Research Corp Buys Arista Networks Inc, Sunrun Inc, Deere, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Tencent Holdings, Twilio Inc

- New Purchases: ANET, RUN, DE, CVS, ORA, TLRY, TLRY, PRU, QLYS, TDOC, MBIN, CPB, LUMN, ITW, MDU, OPK,
- Added Positions: LMT, JPM, SHY, BA, QCOM, TMO, MSFT, DIS, GOOG, AMT, REGN, BK, GNRC, FISV, ADBE, CYDY, PSX, AVGO, TIP, CVX, RHHBY, NTR, HON, GMED, NVTA, CRM, CLDR, GLD, LHX, GILD, TSLA, BHP,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, TCEHY, AMZN, AAPL, TWLO, LOW, SMCI, TSM, ILMN, SQ, ADM, VIAC, GOOGL, IRBT, BABA, FIS, XLNX, UNP, SJM, PM, CSX, STT, ORCL, IFF, MMM, USB, WRB, XPO, AES, NVO, AMGN, FITB, INTU, NSC, VTI, VFH, ABBV, DHR, WMT, MRK, NEOG, PENN, PG, RY, CPRT, TRTN, PFE, BAC, NOW, KMB, CREE, MA, EMR, XOM, NEE, ET, CMCSA, SBR, MO, EEM, PAYX,
- Sold Out: RDS.A, TROW, QQQ,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,690 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,078 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,972 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
- Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 239,027 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,325 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $326.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $126.02, with an estimated average price of $99.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 150.58%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 63.55%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 98.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.
