Fairfield Research Corp Buys Arista Networks Inc, Sunrun Inc, Deere, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Tencent Holdings, Twilio Inc

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Fairfield Research Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Arista Networks Inc, Sunrun Inc, Deere, CVS Health Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Tencent Holdings, Twilio Inc, Super Micro Computer Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfield Research Corp. As of 2021Q1, Fairfield Research Corp owns 157 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,690 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,078 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,972 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 239,027 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,325 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $326.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $126.02, with an estimated average price of $99.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 150.58%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 63.55%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 98.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.