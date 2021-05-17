Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc Buys Devon Energy Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Sells , Albemarle Corp, AMC Networks Inc

- New Purchases: WBA, MSGS, INGR, IFF, OCDX, KO, ARKO, MDY, WLKP, PAAS, GOLD, GE, COO,
- Added Positions: DVN, IWM, CRI, T, AXTA, FEYE, GPK, HBI, BRK.B, WAB, MRK, RF, FDX, PFE, BATRK, GSKY, BAC, GLW, GS, SBUX, C, PQG, BATRA,
- Reduced Positions: ALB, VIAC, DD, PRSP, IWN, CMP, MDRX, IMAX, URBN, SPY, FLIR, CADE, MU, LGF.A, VTRS, LYV, XOM, PG, MAAPI.PFD, CINR,
- Sold Out: WPX, AMCX, MAXR, CPS.PFD, APA, JPM, CURI, CURI, NTR,
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 21,743,683 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 9,434,049 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90%
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 14,831,093 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86%
- FireEye Inc (FEYE) - 13,676,390 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48%
- Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) - 13,255,537 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,584,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $185.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 521,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 958,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 600,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,109,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,500,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 43522.38%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 9,090,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1301.70%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 245,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,710,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,006,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 537,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 60.37%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 630,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (WPX)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.Sold Out: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (CPS.PFD)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.26.Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33.Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.
