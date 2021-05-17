Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc Buys Devon Energy Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Sells , Albemarle Corp, AMC Networks Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Ingredion Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells , Albemarle Corp, AMC Networks Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shapiro+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 21,743,683 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 9,434,049 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90% Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 14,831,093 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86% FireEye Inc (FEYE) - 13,676,390 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48% Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) - 13,255,537 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,584,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $185.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 521,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 958,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 600,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,109,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,500,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 43522.38%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 9,090,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1301.70%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 245,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,710,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,006,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 537,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 60.37%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 630,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.