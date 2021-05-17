Logo
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc Buys Devon Energy Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Sells , Albemarle Corp, AMC Networks Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Ingredion Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells , Albemarle Corp, AMC Networks Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shapiro+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC
  1. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 21,743,683 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  2. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 9,434,049 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90%
  3. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 14,831,093 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86%
  4. FireEye Inc (FEYE) - 13,676,390 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48%
  5. Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) - 13,255,537 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%
New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,584,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $185.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 521,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 958,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 600,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,109,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,500,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 43522.38%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 9,090,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1301.70%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 245,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,710,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,006,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 537,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 60.37%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 630,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Sold Out: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (CPS.PFD)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC. Also check out:

1. SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC keeps buying
