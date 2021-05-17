Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Equifax Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Northern Trust Corp

- New Purchases: WLTW, YUMC, ARKO, CW, BPY,
- Added Positions: RTX, EFX, PG, RCI, SNX, ICE, ALSN, SJR, KMT, PCOM, DLTR, ABC, NTR, TRI, BA, KAR, TU, STRA, ARGO, MTB, LH, CPRT, CNQ, ZTO, BIPC,
- Reduced Positions: WBA, JNJ, NTRS, TFC, GOOGL, GNRC, JEF, FB, BRK.B, BRK.A, FUN, MSFT, ORCL, AZO, GNTX, CARR, SABR, NWSA, ENB, TRP, SSNC, TD, LHX, QSR, CNI, STN, BAM, PEP, RY, SU, GIB, JPM, BNS, HSIC, CIGI, AKU, KOF, CP, IMO,
- Sold Out: BKNG, AXTA,
For the details of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burgundy+asset+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 201,385 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,762,547 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,222,757 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 4,829,790 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 212,527 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86%
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 367,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 160,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARKO Corp (ARKO)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in ARKO Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 277,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,942,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 74.38%. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $239.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 898,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,749,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 154.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,446,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Synnex Corp (SNX)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 52.24%. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,009,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Points International Ltd (PCOM)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Points International Ltd by 838.08%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 425,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.
