Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Equifax Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Northern Trust Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Equifax Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Rogers Communications Inc, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Northern Trust Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burgundy+asset+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 201,385 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,762,547 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,222,757 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
  4. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 4,829,790 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
  5. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 212,527 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86%
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 367,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 160,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARKO Corp (ARKO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in ARKO Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 277,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,942,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 74.38%. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $239.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 898,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,749,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 154.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,446,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synnex Corp (SNX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 52.24%. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,009,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Points International Ltd (PCOM)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Points International Ltd by 838.08%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 425,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. keeps buying
