Roumell Asset Management, LLC Buys Quantum Corp, BioCardia Inc, Eros STX Global Corp, Sells comScore Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc, Acacia Research Corp

New Purchases: QMCO, BCDA, ESGC, ATEN, WSTG, NODK, ARDS,

QMCO, BCDA, ESGC, ATEN, WSTG, NODK, ARDS, Added Positions: STRM, SWIR, GSIT,

STRM, SWIR, GSIT, Reduced Positions: TTI, ALLT, ENZ, RIBT,

TTI, ALLT, ENZ, RIBT, Sold Out: SCOR, ACTG, BNED, ASYS, FTK, LEAF, 6JU, SEAC, MCHX,

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Roumell Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Quantum Corp, BioCardia Inc, Eros STX Global Corp, Streamline Health Solutions Inc, A10 Networks Inc, sells comScore Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc, Acacia Research Corp, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Amtech Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roumell Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Roumell Asset Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roumell Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roumell+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Allot Ltd (ALLT) - 749,705 shares, 17.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) - 1,428,564 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) - 2,736,719 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Quantum Corp (QMCO) - 901,518 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) - 2,494,428 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.76%

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Quantum Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.86%. The holding were 901,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BioCardia Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.42 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 1,257,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $2.01. The stock is now traded at around $1.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in A10 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 166,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $25.45, with an estimated average price of $21.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 60,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 82,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Streamline Health Solutions Inc by 139.41%. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.91. The stock is now traded at around $1.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,893,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sierra Wireless Inc by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 183,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in comScore Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Acacia Research Corp. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.33.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. The sale prices were between $4.6 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $6.89.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amtech Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $12.32, with an estimated average price of $9.28.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flotek Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $1.68 and $2.52, with an estimated average price of $2.08.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Leaf Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $5.99.