Roumell Asset Management, LLC Buys Quantum Corp, BioCardia Inc, Eros STX Global Corp, Sells comScore Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc, Acacia Research Corp

- New Purchases: QMCO, BCDA, ESGC, ATEN, WSTG, NODK, ARDS,
- Added Positions: STRM, SWIR, GSIT,
- Reduced Positions: TTI, ALLT, ENZ, RIBT,
- Sold Out: SCOR, ACTG, BNED, ASYS, FTK, LEAF, 6JU, SEAC, MCHX,
For the details of Roumell Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roumell+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Roumell Asset Management, LLC
- Allot Ltd (ALLT) - 749,705 shares, 17.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) - 1,428,564 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
- Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) - 2,736,719 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- Quantum Corp (QMCO) - 901,518 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) - 2,494,428 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.76%
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Quantum Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.86%. The holding were 901,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BioCardia Inc (BCDA)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BioCardia Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.42 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 1,257,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $2.01. The stock is now traded at around $1.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in A10 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 166,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $25.45, with an estimated average price of $21.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 60,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NI Holdings Inc (NODK)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 82,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Streamline Health Solutions Inc (STRM)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Streamline Health Solutions Inc by 139.41%. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.91. The stock is now traded at around $1.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,893,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sierra Wireless Inc by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 183,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: comScore Inc (SCOR)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in comScore Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53.Sold Out: Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Acacia Research Corp. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.33.Sold Out: Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. The sale prices were between $4.6 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $6.89.Sold Out: Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amtech Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $12.32, with an estimated average price of $9.28.Sold Out: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flotek Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $1.68 and $2.52, with an estimated average price of $2.08.Sold Out: Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Leaf Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $5.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of Roumell Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Roumell Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Roumell Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Roumell Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Roumell Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment