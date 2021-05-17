Eventide Asset Management, Llc Buys Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Entegris Inc, Sells Ecolab Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: RXDX, RXDX, CGEM, ZYME, BBIO, BYND, BFLY, CRDF, PHVS, BCYC, SNV, SGFY, ELS, SLDB, OLK, PAYC,

RXDX, RXDX, CGEM, ZYME, BBIO, BYND, BFLY, CRDF, PHVS, BCYC, SNV, SGFY, ELS, SLDB, OLK, PAYC, Added Positions: ENTG, TSM, TRIL, GNRC, DHI, IMVT, BEPC, CTAS, VITL, KURA, BHVN, ARGX, NBIX, ETNB, CCXI, XENE, KRTX, STE, CCI, FRC, KROS, VFC, PNR, CLDX, MGA, ODFL, IEX, A, KLAC, GRMN, PLD, SBNY, SNPS, ZI, FHN, AWK, MSCI, ROP, TT, EPIX, ARE, CIEN, CWEN, SYY, SNDX, LSCC, ZTS, FOUR, SBAC, RNG, NDAQ, NEP, AMD, VRSK, SLAB, MPWR, OM,

ENTG, TSM, TRIL, GNRC, DHI, IMVT, BEPC, CTAS, VITL, KURA, BHVN, ARGX, NBIX, ETNB, CCXI, XENE, KRTX, STE, CCI, FRC, KROS, VFC, PNR, CLDX, MGA, ODFL, IEX, A, KLAC, GRMN, PLD, SBNY, SNPS, ZI, FHN, AWK, MSCI, ROP, TT, EPIX, ARE, CIEN, CWEN, SYY, SNDX, LSCC, ZTS, FOUR, SBAC, RNG, NDAQ, NEP, AMD, VRSK, SLAB, MPWR, OM, Reduced Positions: SRPT, W, CRWD, VCYT, TPTX, HASI, PLRX, KALV, ADCT, SWKS, JKHY, CRNX, NXPI, SHW, LOW, DT, FENC, ETTX,

SRPT, W, CRWD, VCYT, TPTX, HASI, PLRX, KALV, ADCT, SWKS, JKHY, CRNX, NXPI, SHW, LOW, DT, FENC, ETTX, Sold Out: ECL, EIDX, GWPH, LGVW, SGEN, AVRO, REGN, DCPH, MKC, ABCL, GLPG, ITT, MGTA, KNTE, AMWL, EQIX, DPZ,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Eventide Asset Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Entegris Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Cullinan Oncology Inc, sells Ecolab Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Wayfair Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eventide Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Eventide Asset Management, Llc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eventide+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 1,740,000 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 1,698,648 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 1,178,742 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 274,325 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 891,285 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.07%

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,714,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,714,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,212,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Zymeworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,397,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 712,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 152,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 693.65%. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 616,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 1656.20%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 453,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc by 60.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $12.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,659,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 60.28%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $300.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 229,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,062,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 165.34%. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $15.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,473,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Avrobio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $13.6.