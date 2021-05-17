Eventide Asset Management, Llc Buys Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Entegris Inc, Sells Ecolab Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eventide Asset Management, Llc Buys Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Entegris Inc, Sells Ecolab Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Eventide Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Entegris Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Cullinan Oncology Inc, sells Ecolab Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Wayfair Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eventide Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Eventide Asset Management, Llc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eventide+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 1,740,000 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 1,698,648 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  3. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 1,178,742 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  4. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 274,325 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  5. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 891,285 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.07%
New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,714,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,714,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,212,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Zymeworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,397,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 712,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 152,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 693.65%. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 616,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 1656.20%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 453,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc by 60.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $12.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,659,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 60.28%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $300.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 229,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,062,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 165.34%. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $15.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,473,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Sold Out: Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Sold Out: Longview Acquisition Corp (LGVW)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21.

Sold Out: Avrobio Inc (AVRO)

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Avrobio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $13.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider