Roundview Capital LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Progressive Corp, Altria Group Inc, Sells Appian Corp, Alteryx Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Roundview Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Progressive Corp, Altria Group Inc, Markel Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Appian Corp, Alteryx Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Shopify Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roundview Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Roundview Capital LLC owns 267 stocks with a total value of $793 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 156,745 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,040 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 369,637 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,243 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,057 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 74,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 42,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $223.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 132.03%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 44,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Markel Corp by 101.64%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1233.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 274.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 507.16%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.