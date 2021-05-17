Logo
Roundview Capital LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Progressive Corp, Altria Group Inc, Sells Appian Corp, Alteryx Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Roundview Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Progressive Corp, Altria Group Inc, Markel Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Appian Corp, Alteryx Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Shopify Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roundview Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Roundview Capital LLC owns 267 stocks with a total value of $793 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roundview Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roundview+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Roundview Capital LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 156,745 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,040 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 369,637 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,243 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,057 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 74,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 42,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $223.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 132.03%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 44,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Markel Corp (MKL)

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Markel Corp by 101.64%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1233.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 274.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 507.16%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Roundview Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Roundview Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Roundview Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Roundview Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Roundview Capital LLC keeps buying
