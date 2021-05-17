Roundview Capital LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Progressive Corp, Altria Group Inc, Sells Appian Corp, Alteryx Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

- New Purchases: FLOT, MO, SPOT, SSNC, VNO, SRLN, GNR, KKR, HEI, CPRT, A, UTHR, NFLX, FISV, ASML, EBC, CASI, LSXMK, DOW, CTVA, SDY, BP, XLB, ADBE, AR, GNW, VEON,
- Added Positions: VCSH, PGR, MKL, BRK.B, BND, VTIP, FB, RSP, VTV, MSFT, VOO, SUB, CRM, BHF, HYS, SCHO, HHC, BKLN, ATVI, AGG, LMT, SCHW, BABA, CI, IGSB, IEFA, PEP, GE, JNJ, SCHP, BSV, VWO, VGSH, GOOG, CVS, LOW, SHW, BA, INTC, TIP, QSR, VLO, VB, AMZN, CAT, STZ, COST, HSY, MU, PG, SYY, MOAT, VIG, VEA, VCIT, WMT, APG, CVX, HON, IVV, UNP, BIV, VO, BMY, BAM, DE, FAST, HD, JPM, LH, LLY, MRK, NVR, SPSB, SPTM, SCHM, SCHE, XLE, TRU, UNH, VYM, VDE, VEU, VNQ, VXF, VTI, MDT, T, ABT, AMD, ADP, CSCO, CLX, DEO, F, EEM, NVS, NVO, PBF, RTX, SPTS, SBUX, SYK, VXUS, WCN,
- Reduced Positions: APPN, AYX, LQD, SHOP, AXON, SCHZ, MUB, ABBV, ILMN, VZ, NVDA, AAPL, MA, CTSH, SCHB, PYPL, BIL, ROP, LSXMA, LYV, ACN, SWK, XLU, PFE, EFA, DPZ, BKNG, PKI, MMP, PSX, BAH, DGT, CHD, INTU, KO, MANU, XOM,
- Sold Out: CAG, WDAY, BUD,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 156,745 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,040 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 369,637 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,243 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,057 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 74,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 42,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $223.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 132.03%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 44,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Markel Corp (MKL)
Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Markel Corp by 101.64%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1233.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 274.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 507.16%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.
