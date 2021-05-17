PineBridge Investments, L.P. Buys Johnson & Johnson, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, AGNC Investment Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc

- New Purchases: CNP, WRB, MKTX, LU, WRK, GWW, CB, TDY, SEE, PACW, SEAS, UAL, SAVE, SKYW, SIX, CBRL, JBLU, TNL, CHH, WH, USFD, RL, MSGS, NOV, PLNT, MGM, WYNN, LVS, H, STAY, YNDX, SCHW, WAT, G, LBRDA, AMG, UI, TRV, LUMN, PAGS, WAL, VICI, ROKU, NLSN, VIAC, KEYS, IFF, BC, DLB, CNA, XLF, AXS, NLY, PEJ, JLL, SCCO, PPC, EQH, SNX, TOL, JETS, EWM, EIDO, DADA, IHRT, CCO, FICO, NTAP, LII, MDLZ, ATH, EVR, IPG, CBT, TAL, HSIC,
- Added Positions: MSFT, JNJ, AAPL, EWW, SHY, HTHT, AMZN, AVGO, PSA, ACN, BAC, VZ, T, BDX, D, PLD, TMO, DHR, GOOGL, MMC, CI, TME, TSLA, COST, SPGI, NVDA, CD, ADBE, MRK, PFE, SIVB, SWKS, ALLE, EXR, KEY, PPG, WY, SUZ, GOOG, ABT, CL, STZ, ITW, SLB, WM, CBRE, HD, INFO, IDXX, MAS, ODFL, ORCL, PCAR, FAST, GIS, HAL, MNST, MAR, NUE, RF, CBOE, HCA, PDD, CSCO, LH, LMT, TJX, WMT, YUM, ABBV, A, CAG, LOW, MCHP, QCOM, WU, CHTR, ABMD, ALL, CSX, ECL, PRU, RCL, SHW, NLOK, MELI, PYPL, SPY, MMM, AFL, CHRW, GE, PVH, CRM, WAB, IPGP, DAL, DFS, PM, ZTS, QRVO, SE, OTIS, AOS, MO, AON, BA, CVS, CDNS, CINF, C, ETN, NEE, JKHY, KMB, LYV, TAP, PNW, POOL, URI, DIS, OC, FSLR, FLT, FBHS, FB, NCLH, AY, AGR, AVTR, ATVI, AMD, COG, CAT, CX, CLX, DXC, HSY, HOLX, KLAC, LEN, LB, NFLX, ON, ROL, TRMB, TSN, VRTX, WMB, WLTW, ZBRA, EBAY, MA, TWTR, HLT, CWEN, ALXN, AMAT, AJG, ADSK, BIDU, COF, CTXS, EA, EQR, FCX, GRMN, IT, LHX, HPQ, ILMN, INFY, IP, SJM, MU, NWL, PKI, BKNG, RPM, LUV, TYL, USB, GM, MOS, EPAM, ENPH, CDW, CFG, ETSY, ENIC, TTD, DOW, ALK, ALGN, AMP, CAH, CTAS, CGNX, CTSH, CMCSA, DHI, XOM, FMC, FDX, GPN, IBM, JEF, MCD, MTD, MPWR, ORLY, DGX, RHI, SGEN, UNP, ZION, VMW, LYB, HII, PANW, SYF, HUBS, SHOP, Z, HPE, DBX, PINS, AKAM, DOX, ADI, CCL, CHKP, CSGP, DLR, DLTR, DRE, EOG, DISH, EFX, ELS, FFIV, FLIR, FISV, HLF, TT, JNPR, MRVL, MHK, NKE, ORI, PTC, LIN, SBUX, TROW, TER, TSCO, RTX, VLO, ANTM, CMG, TMUS, FTNT, NXPI, RP, BAH, TRGP, MPC, PFPT, WDAY, RNG, VEEV, FIVN, ZEN, PRAH, GDDY, TWLO, OKTA, ZS, DOCU, ELAN, FOXA, NTCO, CARR, BKLN, HYG, APD, ARE, AEP, AXP, ANSS, ARW, AZO, BMY, CACI, FIS, CHE, LNG, CHD, XRAY, EMN, GPC, HAIN, ICE, JCI, LRCX, MAN, MXIM, MSI, NRG, NVR, NATI, NOC, NUS, OXY, ROK, ROST, SYK, CUBE, UHS, WST, TDG, QRTEA, AER, LULU, SSNC, LPLA, ACHC, APTV, GWRE, SFM, ATHM, CDK, VIRT, TEAM, COUP, AYX, CDAY, ESTC, ZM, OZON,
- Reduced Positions: KC, AGNC, UNH, CMI, PGR, AMGN, MDT, NTRS, ASHR, BABA, EXPD, HBAN, INTC, BLK, UPS, TTWO, RJF, TXN, SBAC, YUMC, PBCT, BRK.B, PNC, FTI, BIIB, GS, HUM, PXD, EDU, CTVA, AES, JPM, K, MET, SNA, VRSN, NOW, AMT, DVA, GILD, MS, RMD, DE, HIG, PG, SO, CPB, CVX, F, MCO, EMB, EQIX, KIM, PBR, PB, RS, SPG, LDOS, PSX, ADP, TFC, BWA, COP, CPRT, CW, LLY, RE, MTCH, INTU, LKQ, NI, WFC, HWM, BK, VALE, DPZ, EW, FDS, FNF, HFC, KR, REGN, STT, EVRG, V, INVH, FOX, GDX, AME, DXCM, EMR, MRO, PH, PEP, RSG, SNPS, WCN, XLNX, DISCK, FRC, SPLK, AZUL, BKR, IVV, KBE, CRI, KO, DD, EEFT, FCN, MTB, PHM, ROP, SWK, TGT, WSM, HBI, BR, TEL, DG, ARMK, ANET, VVV, SNAP, UBER, ACWI, EEM, EZU, INDA, AGCO, ADS, AIG, APH, APA, BBD, ITUB, BSAC, BOH, BBY, BSX, CNC, CMA, BVN, GLW, BAP, CCI, DKS, DOV, DUK, EXC, GD, GPK, WELL, HRC, LGF.B, MKL, NDAQ, NEM, NSC, OMC, PAYX, STX, SCI, UGP, WBA, WDC, WHR, WEC, L, EBR, CNK, SATS, EC, FAF, NOAH, VER, CPRI, VIPS, AAL, JD, OLLI, SQ, ZTO, AMCR, AGG, EWT, IEV, IWD, KSA, RSX, XLI,
- Sold Out: EWY, USHY, AMX, VCIT, PFF, MAA, LSTR, VST, MDU, HE, CPA, SEIC, EWJ, MCK, WPC, O, STWD, OGE, GNRC, CRWD, VRSK, KMI, STE, AVB, FTV, WWE, VFC, EWP, BOKF, BLL, CCEP, ABEV, OFC, DISCA, EWQ, GPS, XRX, SNDR, BDN, SAM, UNVR, UGI, LITE, CC, GL, SYNH, HGV, ARD, SPOT, STNE, MRNA, DELL, VNT, IWF, ROBO, VGT, XSW, MOH, ADM, BAX, BXP, CPT, KMX, CASY, DRI, ETR, EXPE, BEN, PEAK, LEG, W, NTES, NYT, PKG, PRGO, QDEL, SYY, THO, UNM, VSAT, CXO, GLPI, PAYC,
For the details of PineBridge Investments, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinebridge+investments%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PineBridge Investments, L.P.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,624,848 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,098,084 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,480 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 2,348,000 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.89%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 71,679 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 773,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 183,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $456.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 624,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 157,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $467.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 89.20%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 639,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.77%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,929,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,348,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 25577.77%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 611,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 108.74%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 111,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Public Storage by 140.73%. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $273.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 171,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of PineBridge Investments, L.P.. Also check out:
1. PineBridge Investments, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PineBridge Investments, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PineBridge Investments, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PineBridge Investments, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment