PineBridge Investments, L.P. Buys Johnson & Johnson, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, AGNC Investment Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc

CNP, WRB, MKTX, LU, WRK, GWW, CB, TDY, SEE, PACW, SEAS, UAL, SAVE, SKYW, SIX, CBRL, JBLU, TNL, CHH, WH, USFD, RL, MSGS, NOV, PLNT, MGM, WYNN, LVS, H, STAY, YNDX, SCHW, WAT, G, LBRDA, AMG, UI, TRV, LUMN, PAGS, WAL, VICI, ROKU, NLSN, VIAC, KEYS, IFF, BC, DLB, CNA, XLF, AXS, NLY, PEJ, JLL, SCCO, PPC, EQH, SNX, TOL, JETS, EWM, EIDO, DADA, IHRT, CCO, FICO, NTAP, LII, MDLZ, ATH, EVR, IPG, CBT, TAL, HSIC, Added Positions: MSFT, JNJ, AAPL, EWW, SHY, HTHT, AMZN, AVGO, PSA, ACN, BAC, VZ, T, BDX, D, PLD, TMO, DHR, GOOGL, MMC, CI, TME, TSLA, COST, SPGI, NVDA, CD, ADBE, MRK, PFE, SIVB, SWKS, ALLE, EXR, KEY, PPG, WY, SUZ, GOOG, ABT, CL, STZ, ITW, SLB, WM, CBRE, HD, INFO, IDXX, MAS, ODFL, ORCL, PCAR, FAST, GIS, HAL, MNST, MAR, NUE, RF, CBOE, HCA, PDD, CSCO, LH, LMT, TJX, WMT, YUM, ABBV, A, CAG, LOW, MCHP, QCOM, WU, CHTR, ABMD, ALL, CSX, ECL, PRU, RCL, SHW, NLOK, MELI, PYPL, SPY, MMM, AFL, CHRW, GE, PVH, CRM, WAB, IPGP, DAL, DFS, PM, ZTS, QRVO, SE, OTIS, AOS, MO, AON, BA, CVS, CDNS, CINF, C, ETN, NEE, JKHY, KMB, LYV, TAP, PNW, POOL, URI, DIS, OC, FSLR, FLT, FBHS, FB, NCLH, AY, AGR, AVTR, ATVI, AMD, COG, CAT, CX, CLX, DXC, HSY, HOLX, KLAC, LEN, LB, NFLX, ON, ROL, TRMB, TSN, VRTX, WMB, WLTW, ZBRA, EBAY, MA, TWTR, HLT, CWEN, ALXN, AMAT, AJG, ADSK, BIDU, COF, CTXS, EA, EQR, FCX, GRMN, IT, LHX, HPQ, ILMN, INFY, IP, SJM, MU, NWL, PKI, BKNG, RPM, LUV, TYL, USB, GM, MOS, EPAM, ENPH, CDW, CFG, ETSY, ENIC, TTD, DOW, ALK, ALGN, AMP, CAH, CTAS, CGNX, CTSH, CMCSA, DHI, XOM, FMC, FDX, GPN, IBM, JEF, MCD, MTD, MPWR, ORLY, DGX, RHI, SGEN, UNP, ZION, VMW, LYB, HII, PANW, SYF, HUBS, SHOP, Z, HPE, DBX, PINS, AKAM, DOX, ADI, CCL, CHKP, CSGP, DLR, DLTR, DRE, EOG, DISH, EFX, ELS, FFIV, FLIR, FISV, HLF, TT, JNPR, MRVL, MHK, NKE, ORI, PTC, LIN, SBUX, TROW, TER, TSCO, RTX, VLO, ANTM, CMG, TMUS, FTNT, NXPI, RP, BAH, TRGP, MPC, PFPT, WDAY, RNG, VEEV, FIVN, ZEN, PRAH, GDDY, TWLO, OKTA, ZS, DOCU, ELAN, FOXA, NTCO, CARR, BKLN, HYG, APD, ARE, AEP, AXP, ANSS, ARW, AZO, BMY, CACI, FIS, CHE, LNG, CHD, XRAY, EMN, GPC, HAIN, ICE, JCI, LRCX, MAN, MXIM, MSI, NRG, NVR, NATI, NOC, NUS, OXY, ROK, ROST, SYK, CUBE, UHS, WST, TDG, QRTEA, AER, LULU, SSNC, LPLA, ACHC, APTV, GWRE, SFM, ATHM, CDK, VIRT, TEAM, COUP, AYX, CDAY, ESTC, ZM, OZON,

KC, AGNC, UNH, CMI, PGR, AMGN, MDT, NTRS, ASHR, BABA, EXPD, HBAN, INTC, BLK, UPS, TTWO, RJF, TXN, SBAC, YUMC, PBCT, BRK.B, PNC, FTI, BIIB, GS, HUM, PXD, EDU, CTVA, AES, JPM, K, MET, SNA, VRSN, NOW, AMT, DVA, GILD, MS, RMD, DE, HIG, PG, SO, CPB, CVX, F, MCO, EMB, EQIX, KIM, PBR, PB, RS, SPG, LDOS, PSX, ADP, TFC, BWA, COP, CPRT, CW, LLY, RE, MTCH, INTU, LKQ, NI, WFC, HWM, BK, VALE, DPZ, EW, FDS, FNF, HFC, KR, REGN, STT, EVRG, V, INVH, FOX, GDX, AME, DXCM, EMR, MRO, PH, PEP, RSG, SNPS, WCN, XLNX, DISCK, FRC, SPLK, AZUL, BKR, IVV, KBE, CRI, KO, DD, EEFT, FCN, MTB, PHM, ROP, SWK, TGT, WSM, HBI, BR, TEL, DG, ARMK, ANET, VVV, SNAP, UBER, ACWI, EEM, EZU, INDA, AGCO, ADS, AIG, APH, APA, BBD, ITUB, BSAC, BOH, BBY, BSX, CNC, CMA, BVN, GLW, BAP, CCI, DKS, DOV, DUK, EXC, GD, GPK, WELL, HRC, LGF.B, MKL, NDAQ, NEM, NSC, OMC, PAYX, STX, SCI, UGP, WBA, WDC, WHR, WEC, L, EBR, CNK, SATS, EC, FAF, NOAH, VER, CPRI, VIPS, AAL, JD, OLLI, SQ, ZTO, AMCR, AGG, EWT, IEV, IWD, KSA, RSX, XLI, Sold Out: EWY, USHY, AMX, VCIT, PFF, MAA, LSTR, VST, MDU, HE, CPA, SEIC, EWJ, MCK, WPC, O, STWD, OGE, GNRC, CRWD, VRSK, KMI, STE, AVB, FTV, WWE, VFC, EWP, BOKF, BLL, CCEP, ABEV, OFC, DISCA, EWQ, GPS, XRX, SNDR, BDN, SAM, UNVR, UGI, LITE, CC, GL, SYNH, HGV, ARD, SPOT, STNE, MRNA, DELL, VNT, IWF, ROBO, VGT, XSW, MOH, ADM, BAX, BXP, CPT, KMX, CASY, DRI, ETR, EXPE, BEN, PEAK, LEG, W, NTES, NYT, PKG, PRGO, QDEL, SYY, THO, UNM, VSAT, CXO, GLPI, PAYC,

New York, NY, based Investment company PineBridge Investments, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Huazhu Group, Broadcom Inc, sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, AGNC Investment Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cummins Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PineBridge Investments, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, PineBridge Investments, L.P. owns 641 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,624,848 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,098,084 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,480 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 2,348,000 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 71,679 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 773,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 183,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $456.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 624,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 157,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $467.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 89.20%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 639,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.77%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,929,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,348,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 25577.77%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 611,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 108.74%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 111,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Public Storage by 140.73%. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $273.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 171,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09.