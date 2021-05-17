Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys Natura &Co Holding SA, Datadog Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Cosan, Electronic Arts Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys Natura &Co Holding SA, Datadog Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Cosan, Electronic Arts Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rio De Janeiro, D5, based Investment company Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys Natura &Co Holding SA, Datadog Inc, Facebook Inc, AppFolio Inc, StoneCo, sells Cosan, Electronic Arts Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Bank Bradesco SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q1, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamo+internacional+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.
  1. Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO) - 18,366,889 shares, 18.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.64%
  2. Vale SA (VALE) - 10,606,737 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
  3. Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 4,593,018 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.85%
  4. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 87,599 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.81%
  5. AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 470,094 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.15%
New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 619,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 154,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 33,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.94 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 337,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 18,366,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 91.15%. The purchase prices were between $132.05 and $181.5, with an estimated average price of $155.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 470,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 395,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP.U)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 779,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23.

Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.. Also check out:

1. DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider