Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys Natura &Co Holding SA, Datadog Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Cosan, Electronic Arts Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc

New Purchases: DDOG, FB, OKTA, LEAP,

DDOG, FB, OKTA, LEAP, Added Positions: NTCO, APPF, STNE, LEAP.U,

NTCO, APPF, STNE, LEAP.U, Reduced Positions: TPX, MELI, XP, BUD, VALE, GOOG, LOMA, RYAAY,

TPX, MELI, XP, BUD, VALE, GOOG, LOMA, RYAAY, Sold Out: CZZ, EA, DIS, BBD, RWM,

Rio De Janeiro, D5, based Investment company Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Current Portfolio ) buys Natura &Co Holding SA, Datadog Inc, Facebook Inc, AppFolio Inc, StoneCo, sells Cosan, Electronic Arts Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Bank Bradesco SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q1, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamo+internacional+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO) - 18,366,889 shares, 18.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.64% Vale SA (VALE) - 10,606,737 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 4,593,018 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.85% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 87,599 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.81% AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 470,094 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.15%

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 619,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 154,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 33,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.94 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 337,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 18,366,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 91.15%. The purchase prices were between $132.05 and $181.5, with an estimated average price of $155.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 470,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 395,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 779,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.