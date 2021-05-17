Logo
ICONIQ Capital, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Airbnb Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Vir Biotechnology Inc, iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company ICONIQ Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Airbnb Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Vir Biotechnology Inc, iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICONIQ Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ICONIQ Capital, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ICONIQ Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iconiq+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ICONIQ Capital, LLC
  1. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 32,989,621 shares, 85.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 272.43%
  2. Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 4,397,733 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  3. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,503,454 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  4. Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) - 1,129,238 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio.
  5. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 338,926 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $333.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cortexyme Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 272.43%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.29%. The holding were 32,989,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 1159.77%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 491,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 237,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 203.08%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 123.14%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 78,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.

Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF. The sale prices were between $30.81 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.68.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The sale prices were between $76.94 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $80.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of ICONIQ Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. ICONIQ Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ICONIQ Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ICONIQ Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ICONIQ Capital, LLC keeps buying
