ICONIQ Capital, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Airbnb Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Vir Biotechnology Inc, iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

- New Purchases: IVV, WST, IEFA, TWLO, CRTX, DADA, GENN, PYPL, SQ, RBLX, EEM, VBR,
- Added Positions: SNOW, ABNB, BABA, AMZN, ATVI, CRM, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: ACWI, CELH, CDXC, GLD, VT, JD, IWB, AAPL, UBER, SPY,
- Sold Out: EWY, VIR, EZA, RSX, KSA, THD, EWM, EWW, SEER, CCK, ET, SVMK,
These are the top 5 holdings of ICONIQ Capital, LLC
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 32,989,621 shares, 85.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 272.43%
- Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 4,397,733 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,503,454 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
- Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) - 1,129,238 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 338,926 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $333.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cortexyme Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 272.43%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.29%. The holding were 32,989,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 1159.77%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 491,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 237,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 203.08%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 123.14%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 78,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $46.94.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF. The sale prices were between $30.81 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.68.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)
ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The sale prices were between $76.94 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $80.52.
