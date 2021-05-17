Altarock Partners Llc Buys Facebook Inc

Beverly, MA, based Investment company Altarock Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altarock Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Altarock Partners Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 319,916 shares, 25.08% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,177,682 shares, 24.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.21%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,032,139 shares, 24.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.36%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 952,563 shares, 21.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 228,668 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio.
Altarock Partners Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.21%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 2,177,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.
