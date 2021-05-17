EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. Buys Devon Energy Corp, Sells

New Purchases: DVN,

Investment company EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $744 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 34,063,242 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position (WPX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 34,063,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.