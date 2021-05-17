White Square Capital Llp Buys Moody's Corporation, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

White Square Capital Llp Buys Moody's Corporation, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company White Square Capital Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Moody's Corporation, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Charter Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Enphase Energy Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Square Capital Llp. As of 2021Q1, White Square Capital Llp owns 8 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHITE SQUARE CAPITAL LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+square+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WHITE SQUARE CAPITAL LLP
  1. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 14,887 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.05%
  2. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,542 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,210 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 9,118 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 6,503 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.30%
New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $334.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.28%. The holding were 6,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.15%. The holding were 8,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.12%. The holding were 9,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $710.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.62%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.04%. The holding were 5,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

White Square Capital Llp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 51.30%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 6,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.

Sold Out: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $27.59 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $39.53.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.

Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of WHITE SQUARE CAPITAL LLP. Also check out:

1. WHITE SQUARE CAPITAL LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. WHITE SQUARE CAPITAL LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WHITE SQUARE CAPITAL LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WHITE SQUARE CAPITAL LLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider