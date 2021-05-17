White Square Capital Llp Buys Moody's Corporation, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: MCO, MSFT, V, CHTR, HD, UNP,

MCO, MSFT, V, CHTR, HD, UNP, Added Positions: FB,

FB, Reduced Positions: DIS,

DIS, Sold Out: CZR, SEAS, ENPH, TSLA, RUN, SABR, SQ, LPSN, AMZN, SE, CVNA, AXON, AAL, FSLY, ETSY, CSGP, SHOP, CCL, NCLH, PYPL, CRWD, PTON, SPT, MGNI, CHGG, SPSC, SNOW, CDLX, JD, PLAN, NFLX, GPN, DDOG, IAC, W, COUP, PENN, BABA, MTCH, APPN, RTP, RTPZ.U, BTWNU, AJAX.U, ZM, FND, KRNT, BILL, AYX, ANGI, SMAR,

Investment company White Square Capital Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Moody's Corporation, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Charter Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Enphase Energy Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Square Capital Llp. As of 2021Q1, White Square Capital Llp owns 8 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 14,887 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.05% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,542 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,210 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Visa Inc (V) - 9,118 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 6,503 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.30%

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $334.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.28%. The holding were 6,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.15%. The holding were 8,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.12%. The holding were 9,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $710.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.62%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.04%. The holding were 5,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Square Capital Llp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 51.30%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 6,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $27.59 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $39.53.

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.