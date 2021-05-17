Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Citigroup Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: KWEB, EXPE, STZ, BRK.A, HPX, DMRC, MELI, ESPO, KKR, BRZU, BAM, IBM, IBB, CNST, ARKG, FSLY, ACIC, RTP, SFTW, BAND, DMTK, ISRG, SNOW, RPRX, UBER, PINS, CVNA, VEEV, TWTR, W, SHOP, Z, SQ, TWLO, COUP, SNAP, OKTA, DASH, ALNY, RGLD, DXCM, MDB, DOCU, RBLX, ABNB, CHWY, GH, ILMN, TTD, DDOG, NET, TXG,
- Sold Out: GOOG, C, MA, ABEV, CHD, RSX, MINT, JPST, HYG, EWJ, GREK, AAPL, NFLX, SBS, AGI, AEM, AU, FNV, GOLD, VV, BRFS, ITUB, BBD, EEM, TSLA, MRK, DIS, STNE, BABA, XLF, MRNA, SPEM, JNJ, NTCO, REAL, CGC, GOOGL, MGM, VCIT, XP, EWZ, RCL, PFE, BND, LVS, VTI, BA, DD, DIA, BKNG, JPM, SPYD, DOW, AMZN, VWO, VEA, BUD, CTVA, TOT, XLE, BAC, SPY, RDS.A, VOOV, VOO, WFC, IVV, ARKK, FB, IEI, NVDA, MSFT, GDX, XOM, AGG, CC, DIV, SBUX, IDV, PBR, SDOW, SDIV, NKE, VTRS, SPXU, VTWO, KO,
For the details of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/turim+21+investimentos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.
- KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 293,562 shares, 37.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 124,803 shares, 35.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 49,692 shares, 18.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 4 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- HPX Corp (HPX) - 98,119 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.49%. The holding were 293,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.93%. The holding were 124,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $234.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.95%. The holding were 49,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $437259.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HPX Corp (HPX)
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in HPX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 98,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Digimarc Corp (DMRC)
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Digimarc Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $39.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 17,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.82.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.. Also check out:
1. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment