Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Citigroup Inc, Mastercard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Citigroup Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, HPX Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Citigroup Inc, Mastercard Inc, Ambev SA, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.. As of 2021Q1, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/turim+21+investimentos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.
  1. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 293,562 shares, 37.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 124,803 shares, 35.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 49,692 shares, 18.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 4 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. HPX Corp (HPX) - 98,119 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.49%. The holding were 293,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.93%. The holding were 124,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $234.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.95%. The holding were 49,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $437259.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HPX Corp (HPX)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in HPX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 98,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digimarc Corp (DMRC)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Digimarc Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $39.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 17,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.82.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.. Also check out:

1. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider