Oribel Capital Management, LP Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Gartner Inc, IHS Markit, Sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: FIS, IT, CRSA, NVSAU, FB, SSNC, GOAC, WPF, SLAMU, SCOBU, MIT, CRM, FACA.U, ETAC, CCVI.U, FFIV, DT, TLGA, FLT, TRI, BKNG, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, PICC.U, JWSM, APGB.U, TWNI.U, CCI, TSIBU, ST, BIDU, MOTV, XPOA, MRAC, SFTW, TWTR, SLAC.U, COLIU, GHVI, ACIC, RTP,
- Added Positions: INFO, CTAS, ZNGA, NVDA, ADI, SQ, TWLO, FOUR, CGNT, CGNT, YNDX, ATVI, GDDY, DISH, UBER, APH, CMCSA, AON, BSY,
- Reduced Positions: INTU, GOOGL, AMZN, MSCI, TMUS, TRU, KRE, MCO, OZON, PLAN, IQV, AVLR, SNPS, TRMB, MSFT, TEAM, BTWN, DIS, ADSK, WEX, PYPL, NCNO, CDNS, AACQ, CDAY, MTCH, EXPE, CSGP, PTC, MSGS, NUAN,
- Sold Out: MA, V, AAPL, TXN, IBM, EFX, ORCL, CLVT, SYNH, ECL, MRVL, BFT, VRSN, NDAQ, JNPR, NOW, MELI, VRNT, SMMC, JBL, CGNX, COUP, ADBE, JKHY, SBAC, MCHP, EAR, CHTR, SHOP, BKI, DOCU, RAACU, EQIX, SE, CFIIU, CDK, BIGC, NXPI, CFII, COOLU, VIIAU, MSGE,
Oribel Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells: https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oribel+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Top 5 holdings of Oribel Capital Management, LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 490,900 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 357,700 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio.
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 681,400 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio.
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,704,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 305,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.
Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 138,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $231.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 98,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)
Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 908,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: New Vista Acquisition Corp (NVSAU)
Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in New Vista Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 805,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 108,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 25,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 292.35%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 200,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 93.45%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $358.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 240.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,162,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 271.15%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 161,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 834.78%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65.
