Oribel Capital Management, LP Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Gartner Inc, IHS Markit, Sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Apple Inc

Investment company Oribel Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Gartner Inc, IHS Markit, Cintas Corp, Crescent Acquisition Corp, sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Intuit Inc, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oribel Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Oribel Capital Management, LP owns 124 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oribel Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oribel+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 490,900 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 357,700 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 681,400 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,704,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 305,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 138,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $231.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 98,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 908,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in New Vista Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 805,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 108,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 25,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 292.35%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 200,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 93.45%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $358.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 240.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,162,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 271.15%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 161,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 834.78%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65.