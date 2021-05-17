Logo
Oribel Capital Management, LP Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Gartner Inc, IHS Markit, Sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oribel Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Gartner Inc, IHS Markit, Cintas Corp, Crescent Acquisition Corp, sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Intuit Inc, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oribel Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Oribel Capital Management, LP owns 124 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oribel Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oribel+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oribel Capital Management, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 490,900 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio.
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 357,700 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 681,400 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,704,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 305,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 138,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $231.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 98,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 908,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New Vista Acquisition Corp (NVSAU)

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in New Vista Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 805,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 108,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 25,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 292.35%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 200,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 93.45%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $358.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 240.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,162,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 271.15%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 161,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 834.78%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oribel Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Oribel Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oribel Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oribel Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oribel Capital Management, LP keeps buying
