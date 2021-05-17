Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: IJS, BLOK, IDEV, IWS, GNR, SPDW, MMIN, SAFT, GOVT, ANGL, FBND, RFL, ERJ, AAMC, RIO, NAIL, SCHP, MOS, GOLD, VYMI, X, OGE, AMRS, NOBL, BZUN, AAL, VIOO, XLC, JETS, VDE, CI, IVOL, MOAT, HYMB, JKE, FLIR, LIT, FXI, M, DPST, SPG, MS, CTVA, GSBD, OXY, GM, CEM, ORCL, SPHB, GROW, XLG, ADBE, IXUS, DIA, ROKU, GLDD, CSQ, RDS.A, IRM, F, EIX, CENX, BIIB,
- Added Positions: EFAV, VNQ, QCOM, BNDX, XLI, SPAB, XLB, XLE, PG, ARKK, TSM, LMBS, NOW, DGRO, DIS, GSLC, JNJ, JPEM, GBIL, TRP, GLD, IVV, LQD, SPYV, BIP, SOXL, GOOGL, IBM, LMT, TJX, ISTB, IVW, MAR, BSV, DBC, TIP, BAC, MCD, PEP, FVD, IJR, IWB, REGL, SLV, SPEM, ALB, MCY, TGT, ASPS, AVGO, IJH, IWF, IWR, QQQE, SCHD, TQQQ, XLY, T, MO, CVS, CCI, LLY, GE, IFF, JPM, MDT, MRK, MU, PCH, PRU, SRE, TXN, WMT, WFC, V, STAG, NVEE, RETA, RVI, EFA, IYR, QYLD, RSP, ABT, AMD, BP, SCHW, COP, FDX, MFC, NFLX, NKE, BKNG, CRM, SONY, WBA, HQH, KMI, CNNE, ILPT, IAC, EMB, IWM, MIDU, PFF, BA, CERN, FIS, CLX, KO, DE, DD, LHX, ITW, LOW, MGM, VHC, PNC, LIN, TRV, SWK, TMO, VFC, ETV, MASI, AWK, PCI, LBRDK, PYPL, OKTA, PINS, CRWD, FVRR, AIA, AOK, IGLB, IWY, IYC, IYH, SCHH, SPHD, SPTM, USMV, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: VO, VB, SCHG, VUG, VTV, AAPL, SPY, VCSH, SCHV, VIG, SCHM, BRK.B, SCHF, VWO, FTCS, VEA, TEAM, VTI, PGX, BABA, FHLC, TSLA, QQQ, SCHA, SRVR, XLF, XMMO, BIPC, VOO, USO, ARKW, BIL, FB, C, HD, GOOG, BND, GSY, XOM, JPST, GLW, PSA, AGG, UNH, PSX, SCHZ, MMM, AMZN, ED, EPD, INTC, PFE, UNP, TWTR, ZM, USFR, XBI, AVA, COST, GIS, SO, UPS, RTX, VZ, TDG, NAC, SHOP, TWLO, DVY, SPYG, XLU, BMY, CACI, DHR, DLR, ETN, ENB, GILD, WELL, HSY, ILMN, MDLZ, MMP, NVS, PPL, DGX, AXON, USB, WMB, ET, MCA, FFA, DSM, DFS, PM, NBB, BBN, PANW, VEEV, KHC, SNAP, DOW, CARR, IBB, ICLN, IGV, IWD, SCHB, SCHX, SDOG, SOXX, AEP, AXP, ADP, BCE, BNS, STZ, CMI, DEO, NEE, FITB, GS, ISRG, MKC, MNR, NVDA, ES, PCG, PAYX, PEG, SLB, SBUX, UGI, WPC, ANTM, WY, MA, BX, BAB, FAS, FIW, MDY, RDVY, SDY, SPLV, VGT, VYM,
- Sold Out: MGK, VCIT, MGV, VIXY, VXUS, MINT, VOOG, SCHE, VOOV, VOT, EEM, NUE, VBK, AGQ, TCP, VOE, PZA, NIE, K, VEU, TLT, SHO, MGC, SPCE, PDD, OTIS, ARKG, CRSR, VTRS, NSC, INSG, RKT, OKE, VBR, IEMG, CMF, CWB, ALL, RDS.B, IPHI, GDX, IWP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 332,644 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,922 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.47%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,342 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,763 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,059 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $105.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 57,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 31,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.68%. The purchase prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 111,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 424.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 80,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 828.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 734.10%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 241.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51.Sold Out: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $12.78.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.
