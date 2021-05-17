Logo
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Qualcomm Inc, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 426 stocks with a total value of $638 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laurel+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 332,644 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,922 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.47%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,342 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,763 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,059 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $105.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 57,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 31,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.68%. The purchase prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 111,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 424.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 80,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 828.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 734.10%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 241.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51.

Sold Out: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $12.78.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc..

