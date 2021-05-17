Wimmer Associates 1, Llc Buys Nestle SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Comcast Corp, Eaton Vance Corp

- New Purchases: NSRGY, USB, NUE, MDY, SRE, AXP, FISV, MS, ODFL, RHHBY, IJR, VB,
- Added Positions: VCSH, BRK.B, MSFT, VZ, MCD, TMO, TGT, V, SBUX, GOOG, ABT, IBM, UPS, COST, DIS, SPY, KO, GOOGL, INTC, PRF, BDX, UNP, AMZN, PFE, NTRS, MMM, QCOM, MOAT, LMT, CSCO, VO, CVX, HD, TJX, EBAY, ADP, AMGN, LLY, PSX, BND, MRK, COP, NEE, FB, BLK, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, XOM, PEP, VFC, JNJ, MAR, RTX, GILD, DHR, SYK, VEA, ABBV, PAYX, JPM, CTSH, CAT, DUK,
- Sold Out: NKE, CMCSA, EV, ECL,
For the details of WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wimmer+associates+1%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 240,875 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,494 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,739 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 44,659 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 12,026 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.892500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 46,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC. Also check out:
1. WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment