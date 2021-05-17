Wimmer Associates 1, Llc Buys Nestle SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Comcast Corp, Eaton Vance Corp

New Purchases: NSRGY, USB, NUE, MDY, SRE, AXP, FISV, MS, ODFL, RHHBY, IJR, VB,

Investment company Wimmer Associates 1, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Nestle SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Nike Inc, Comcast Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, Ecolab Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wimmer Associates 1, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Wimmer Associates 1, Llc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 240,875 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,494 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,739 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 44,659 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 12,026 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.892500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 46,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.