Wimmer Associates 1, Llc Buys Nestle SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Comcast Corp, Eaton Vance Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc Buys Nestle SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Comcast Corp, Eaton Vance Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wimmer Associates 1, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Nestle SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Nike Inc, Comcast Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, Ecolab Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wimmer Associates 1, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Wimmer Associates 1, Llc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wimmer+associates+1%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 240,875 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,494 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,739 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 44,659 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 12,026 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
New Purchase: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.892500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 46,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Wimmer Associates 1, Llc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC. Also check out:

1. WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WIMMER ASSOCIATES 1, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider