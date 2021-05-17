Dorsey Asset Management, LLC Buys Smartsheet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Roku Inc, Alphabet Inc

Added Positions: SMAR, PYPL, FB, EBAY, DESP,

Investment company Dorsey Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Smartsheet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, eBay Inc, sells Roku Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsey Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Dorsey Asset Management, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $956 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 746,378 shares, 22.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.13% Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 2,720,798 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.38% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 426,002 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.88% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,935,576 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 465,266 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.57%

Dorsey Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 111.38%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $54.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.58%. The holding were 2,720,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 81.57%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 465,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 746,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,935,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.