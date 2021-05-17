Dorsey Asset Management, LLC Buys Smartsheet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Roku Inc, Alphabet Inc

For the details of Dorsey Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dorsey+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dorsey Asset Management, LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 746,378 shares, 22.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.13%
- Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 2,720,798 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.38%
- Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 426,002 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.88%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,935,576 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 465,266 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.57%
Dorsey Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 111.38%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $54.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.58%. The holding were 2,720,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Dorsey Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 81.57%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 465,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Dorsey Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 746,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Dorsey Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,935,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Dorsey Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.
