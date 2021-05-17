Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Apollo Global Management Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, TransAlta Corp, Sells Bunge, Change Healthcare Inc, QuinStreet Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Apollo Global Management Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, TransAlta Corp, Sells Bunge, Change Healthcare Inc, QuinStreet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rubric Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Apollo Global Management Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, TransAlta Corp, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, sells Bunge, Change Healthcare Inc, QuinStreet Inc, EnerSys, Axalta Coating Systems during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rubric Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Rubric Capital Management LP owns 60 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rubric Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rubric+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rubric Capital Management LP
  1. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 2,757,233 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.1%
  2. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,436,675 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.97%
  3. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) - 2,420,214 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.64%
  4. Kraton Corp (KRA) - 1,500,000 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.02%
  5. Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 2,300,000 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%
New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 1,140,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TransAlta Corp (TAC)

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in TransAlta Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.66 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $8.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 4,536,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,125,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,561,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 115,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 200.72%. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 6,634,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kraton Corp (KRA)

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Kraton Corp by 118.02%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $35.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AAR Corp (AIR)

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in AAR Corp by 121.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Koppers Holdings Inc by 5131.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $37.27, with an estimated average price of $35.05. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 788,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Popular Inc by 370.89%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 425,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First BanCorp (FBP)

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in First BanCorp by 730.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,363,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: EnerSys (ENS)

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in EnerSys. The sale prices were between $81.12 and $102.55, with an estimated average price of $91.57.

Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.

Sold Out: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25.

Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $45.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rubric Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Rubric Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rubric Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rubric Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rubric Capital Management LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider