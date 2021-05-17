Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Apollo Global Management Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, TransAlta Corp, Sells Bunge, Change Healthcare Inc, QuinStreet Inc

- New Purchases: APO, TAC, USFD, SC, AEL, BIDU, DEN, RDN, UFS, MTG, ADV, HY, ESGC, LTRPA, VNT, TROX, AERI, OCUL, PAE,
- Added Positions: PLYA, KRA, AIR, KOP, BPOP, FBP, ATRS, OMF, LORL, COLL, GPRE, CCO, PARR, IDCC, BGCP, AVID, MREO, EXTR, XPER, PTVE, TTMI, GEF, SIOX,
- Reduced Positions: QNST, ALLY, WSC, MX, MIC, FREE, RXT, RDUS, TXMD, MORF, THC,
- Sold Out: BG, CHNG, ENS, AXTA, SBGI, FBC, LAUR, VG, TLND, PFSI, SYF, COF, BDSI, AVYA, ATGE, ORBC, 7AY1, MPLN, AMBC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rubric Capital Management LP
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 2,757,233 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.1%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,436,675 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.97%
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) - 2,420,214 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.64%
- Kraton Corp (KRA) - 1,500,000 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.02%
- Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 2,300,000 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 1,140,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TransAlta Corp (TAC)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in TransAlta Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.66 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $8.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 4,536,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,125,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,561,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 115,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 200.72%. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 6,634,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kraton Corp (KRA)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Kraton Corp by 118.02%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $35.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AAR Corp (AIR)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in AAR Corp by 121.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Koppers Holdings Inc by 5131.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $37.27, with an estimated average price of $35.05. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 788,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Popular Inc by 370.89%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 425,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First BanCorp (FBP)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in First BanCorp by 730.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,363,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.Sold Out: EnerSys (ENS)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in EnerSys. The sale prices were between $81.12 and $102.55, with an estimated average price of $91.57.Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.Sold Out: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25.Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $45.16.
