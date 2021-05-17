Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys Linde PLC, Sensient Technologies Corp

For the details of Winder Investment Pte Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winder+investment+pte+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Winder Investment Pte Ltd
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 24,130,000 shares, 71.59% of the total portfolio.
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 3,552,200 shares, 21.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.93%
- Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) - 2,523,804 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.17%
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT) - 2,958,500 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio.
Winder Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in Linde PLC by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $301.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 3,552,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT)
Winder Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in Sensient Technologies Corp by 94.17%. The purchase prices were between $70.53 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 2,523,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.
