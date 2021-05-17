Lunia Capital LP Buys Mastercard Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Fiserv Inc

- New Purchases: MA,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT,
- Sold Out: GOOG, ADP, FISV, VRSN, CPRT, V, GDDY, TRI, BR, TRU, WNS, INFO, IT, AMZN, TW, BKI, PINS, ADSK, G, PANW, ADBE, UBER, KAR, CACI, CTAS, GPN, FCN, MAN, TMX, IPG, ABNB, EBAY,
For the details of Lunia Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lunia+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lunia Capital LP
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,000 shares, 51.08% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 886 shares, 29.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.24%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 370 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Lunia Capital LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.94%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lunia Capital LP. Also check out:
1. Lunia Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lunia Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lunia Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lunia Capital LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment