Lunia Capital LP Buys Mastercard Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: MA,

MA, Reduced Positions: MSFT,

MSFT, Sold Out: GOOG, ADP, FISV, VRSN, CPRT, V, GDDY, TRI, BR, TRU, WNS, INFO, IT, AMZN, TW, BKI, PINS, ADSK, G, PANW, ADBE, UBER, KAR, CACI, CTAS, GPN, FCN, MAN, TMX, IPG, ABNB, EBAY,

Investment company Lunia Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Fiserv Inc, Microsoft Corp, VeriSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lunia Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Lunia Capital LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lunia Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lunia+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,000 shares, 51.08% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 886 shares, 29.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.24% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 370 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Lunia Capital LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.94%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.