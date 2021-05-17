Robinson Value Management, Ltd. Buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Target Corp

New Purchases: TBF, DGX, LUMN, TLT,

Investment company Robinson Value Management, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Target Corp, SPDR Biotech ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robinson Value Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Robinson Value Management, Ltd. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 95,019 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46025.73% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 68,359 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.86% Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 68,166 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5% Intel Corp (INTC) - 77,513 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 94,352 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8%

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 170,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 18,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 117,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46025.73%. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 95,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 101.25%. The purchase prices were between $140.41 and $161.56, with an estimated average price of $151.41. The stock is now traded at around $155.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 27,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 100.87%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 58.03%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.