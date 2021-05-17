Logo
Robinson Value Management, Ltd. Buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Target Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Robinson Value Management, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Target Corp, SPDR Biotech ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robinson Value Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Robinson Value Management, Ltd. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Robinson Value Management, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robinson+value+management%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Robinson Value Management, Ltd.
  1. ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 95,019 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46025.73%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 68,359 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.86%
  3. Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 68,166 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 77,513 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
  5. Aflac Inc (AFL) - 94,352 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8%
New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 170,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 18,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 117,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46025.73%. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 95,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 101.25%. The purchase prices were between $140.41 and $161.56, with an estimated average price of $151.41. The stock is now traded at around $155.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 27,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 100.87%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 58.03%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Robinson Value Management, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Robinson Value Management, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Robinson Value Management, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Robinson Value Management, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Robinson Value Management, Ltd. keeps buying
