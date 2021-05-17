SJA Financial Advisory, LLC Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF

Added Positions: EMB, CXH,

Investment company SJA Financial Advisory, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SJA Financial Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SJA Financial Advisory, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SJA Financial Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sja+financial+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 283,084 shares, 16.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,558 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 64,596 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 115,305 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 131,146 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%

SJA Financial Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 85.12%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 23,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SJA Financial Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96.

SJA Financial Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.