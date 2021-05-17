SJA Financial Advisory, LLC Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF

- Added Positions: EMB, CXH,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, IEFA, SCHZ, IJS, IJK, IJJ, SCHF, IJT, IVE, IWM, SCHV, SCHX, IEMG, MDYG, SCHG, SCHE, IJH, IJR, IWR, IWD, SHM, IXUS, SCHA, IWN, IWS, MDY, IYR, SUB,
- Sold Out: QQQ, SLYG,
For the details of SJA Financial Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sja+financial+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SJA Financial Advisory, LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 283,084 shares, 16.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,558 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 64,596 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 115,305 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 131,146 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
SJA Financial Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 85.12%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 23,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
SJA Financial Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
SJA Financial Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of SJA Financial Advisory, LLC. Also check out:
1. SJA Financial Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SJA Financial Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SJA Financial Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SJA Financial Advisory, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment