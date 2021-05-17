Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Argan Inc, GrafTech International, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Perspecta Inc, KBR Inc

New Purchases: TPL, AGX, AYI, OAS, UMBF, DIN, ABM, BUSE, STL, KLIC, FMBI, TRS, BECN, OEC, BLMN, R, TTMI, MAN, BLDR, SANM, KFY, NPO, WBT, AMWD, PRFT, ESNT, MTX, NBHC, SPXC, WSFS, PLCE, FOE, BHE, KN, KMPR, JELD, CMCO, ROCK, SIMO, DOOR, LCII, CHX, FOCS, THS, DVN, WNS, FTI, ACHC, RXN, JBL, OMC, BBBY, GFF, TLGA.U, IWN, IBM, AMTBB, CODI, SPYG, DGICA, ABT,

Added Positions: EAF, WHD, PXD, HI, RGA, WGO, BXS, JRVR, ALSN, UMPQ, TACO, NCR, TAP, PRG, CMP, KBH, SJI, BC, APOG, PRIM, MERC, QABA, NLSN, VNT, CHE, SNX, CGNT, CGNT, IBTX, ATI, FBNC, FNV, JACK, HCSG, ASTE, GBCI, AUB, UGI, TKR, CIO, OUT, SAMG, STAG, SLRC, FNB, OCSL, NSA, CULP, DSSI, MDU, AAN, RBC, NLOK, CVA, NTB, SPY, ALE, PAG, OTIS, PINE, LAND, VRNT, HTA, EVRG, VAC, OLN, PRMW, ENSG, VWO, EFA, EEM, NVT, FFG, OCFC, VTR, PPBI, PFS, HR, ETW, ETV, IWM, PFE, VTI,

Sold Out: PE, PCH, CPRT, VC, TDC, WPX, NPA, NHA, EQC, XLU, KW, SXT, DFIN, CADE, RBA, DGX, MNTX,

Investment company Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Argan Inc, GrafTech International, Cactus Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, sells Parsley Energy Inc, Perspecta Inc, KBR Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC owns 304 stocks with a total value of $953 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 68,866 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 121,366 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 305,225 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 135,872 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) - 252,959 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 6,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Argan Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.84 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $48.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 110,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.99 and $165, with an estimated average price of $127.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 54,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UMB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $97.05, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $99.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.74 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 126.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 750,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 198.58%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $38.68, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 199,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hillenbrand Inc by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 222,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 128.14%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 120.77%. The purchase prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 129,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Visteon Corp. The sale prices were between $117.38 and $145.14, with an estimated average price of $131.36.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.