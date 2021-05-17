Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Argan Inc, GrafTech International, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Perspecta Inc, KBR Inc

- New Purchases: TPL, AGX, AYI, OAS, UMBF, DIN, ABM, BUSE, STL, KLIC, FMBI, TRS, BECN, OEC, BLMN, R, TTMI, MAN, BLDR, SANM, KFY, NPO, WBT, AMWD, PRFT, ESNT, MTX, NBHC, SPXC, WSFS, PLCE, FOE, BHE, KN, KMPR, JELD, CMCO, ROCK, SIMO, DOOR, LCII, CHX, FOCS, THS, DVN, WNS, FTI, ACHC, RXN, JBL, OMC, BBBY, GFF, TLGA.U, IWN, IBM, AMTBB, CODI, SPYG, DGICA, ABT,
- Added Positions: EAF, WHD, PXD, HI, RGA, WGO, BXS, JRVR, ALSN, UMPQ, TACO, NCR, TAP, PRG, CMP, KBH, SJI, BC, APOG, PRIM, MERC, QABA, NLSN, VNT, CHE, SNX, CGNT, CGNT, IBTX, ATI, FBNC, FNV, JACK, HCSG, ASTE, GBCI, AUB, UGI, TKR, CIO, OUT, SAMG, STAG, SLRC, FNB, OCSL, NSA, CULP, DSSI, MDU, AAN, RBC, NLOK, CVA, NTB, SPY, ALE, PAG, OTIS, PINE, LAND, VRNT, HTA, EVRG, VAC, OLN, PRMW, ENSG, VWO, EFA, EEM, NVT, FFG, OCFC, VTR, PPBI, PFS, HR, ETW, ETV, IWM, PFE, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: PRSP, KBR, AY, ESE, TTEC, AWK, HUN, GTLS, IRM, BSIG, HASI, A, JBT, DFS, EBC, STE, CNK, VMC, ITT, PB, CI, ELS, AL, BKI, AJG, WEX, FBHS, EQH, AIMC, SPB, HHC, NRG, LAMR, HSC, FMC, VVV, LW, VICI, VOYA, TPH, AMP, FANG, CTVA, BWXT, EHC, NXST, RPM, PWR, BPOP, PVH, BKH, CMA, WH, BRX, CAG, PPL, BOKF, VIRT, ALV, OSK, PLYA, OGE, VLO, VB, HPP, DLB, UHS, HIW, IAA, REYN, ASH, VONG, FSKR, HEC, REZ, FGNA, GUNR, MDY, CDK, SSB, LH, AOS, PACW, EGP, C, STZ, KMI, CARR, ABBV, THG, ARE, WY, IDU, KSU, GLPI, SNA, VCIT, HPE,
- Sold Out: PE, PCH, CPRT, VC, TDC, WPX, NPA, NHA, EQC, XLU, KW, SXT, DFIN, CADE, RBA, DGX, MNTX,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 68,866 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 121,366 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 305,225 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 135,872 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) - 252,959 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 6,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Argan Inc (AGX)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Argan Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.84 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $48.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 110,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.99 and $165, with an estimated average price of $127.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 54,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UMB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $97.05, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $99.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.74 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 126.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 750,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cactus Inc (WHD)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 198.58%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $38.68, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 199,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hillenbrand Inc by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 222,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 128.14%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 120.77%. The purchase prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 129,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.Sold Out: Visteon Corp (VC)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Visteon Corp. The sale prices were between $117.38 and $145.14, with an estimated average price of $131.36.Sold Out: Teradata Corp (TDC)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73.Sold Out: (WPX)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.
