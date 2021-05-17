Logo
Breakline Capital Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, ASML Holding NV, Mastercard Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Apple Inc, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Breakline Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, ASML Holding NV, Mastercard Inc, Corning Inc, Intuit Inc, sells Global Payments Inc, Apple Inc, Fiserv Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Breakline Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Breakline Capital Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/breakline+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC
  1. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 102,588 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.21%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 36,530 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.62%
  3. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 16,667 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 347.44%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,824 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.00%
  5. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 37,597 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.49%
New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 132,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $417.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 14,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 102,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 40,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 10,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 8,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 146.21%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 102,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 347.44%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $647.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 16,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 98.62%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 36,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 95.00%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 3,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 135.71%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 42,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 183.98%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $460.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
