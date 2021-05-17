Breakline Capital Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, ASML Holding NV, Mastercard Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Apple Inc, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: GLW, INTU, CSCO, TSM, AVGO, ADBE, FB, DIS, HPQ,

GLW, INTU, CSCO, TSM, AVGO, ADBE, FB, DIS, HPQ, Added Positions: AMAT, ASML, MA, GOOGL, MCHP, NOW, HUBS, NXPI, QRVO, TWLO, PLAN, PYPL, CMCSA, UBER, FTNT, MU, NFLX, CRWD,

AMAT, ASML, MA, GOOGL, MCHP, NOW, HUBS, NXPI, QRVO, TWLO, PLAN, PYPL, CMCSA, UBER, FTNT, MU, NFLX, CRWD, Reduced Positions: FISV, DELL, DXC, BKNG, MSFT, DOCU,

FISV, DELL, DXC, BKNG, MSFT, DOCU, Sold Out: GPN, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, AMZN, WDAY, SPGI, NTAP, CHTR, SNAP, NVDA, STM, RPD, RNG, SQ,

Investment company Breakline Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, ASML Holding NV, Mastercard Inc, Corning Inc, Intuit Inc, sells Global Payments Inc, Apple Inc, Fiserv Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Breakline Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Breakline Capital Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 132,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $417.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 14,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 102,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 40,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 10,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 8,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 146.21%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 102,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 347.44%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $647.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 16,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 98.62%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 36,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 95.00%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 3,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 135.71%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 42,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 183.98%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $460.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.