Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+perspective+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 777,156 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 266,522 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  3. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 255,735 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 33,411 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 146,292 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.26%
New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 255,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 30,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $217.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 94.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 146,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 39.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 71.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 63.93%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 49.44%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.



