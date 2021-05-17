Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR

- New Purchases: LMBS, SPMD, VTEB, OIH, MGM, WFC, TSLA, DIA, GBTC, QQQ, WM, XOM, SPEM, XLY, PAYX, BGS, XHB, DE, MDY, SCHW, BAC, ETSY, AEP, TDOC,
- Added Positions: SPHB, VB, XLE, NVTA, GVI, SCHD, NKE, MRK, IJR, T, F, ADBE, PFE, CVX, ABBV, PG, LOW, COST, ABT, SPYV, FSLY, V, DIS, PEP, MCD, CSCO, FISV, ENB, SPDW, UNP, VZ, JPM, ORCL, VUG, VTV, SPSM, BLK, PM, UPS, BMY, UL, CRM, IVV, MMM, CAT, LLY, MMIN, HD, BK, IJK, IAU, BAX, SQ, MO, TXN, TGT, SPYG, GLD, LMT, GDX, GD,
- Reduced Positions: VGIT, FB, SPLG, EFA, ROKU, AAPL, INTC, MA, MINT, GOOG, VWO, AMZN, BRK.B, NEE, AGG, PINS, RTX, PYPL, KMB, GOOGL, ACN, IWF, BND, NVS, LULU, CVS, SHW, ZNGA, NVDA, SPY, LDUR, EPD, APPN, UNH, JNJ, AVGO, OSBC, SNY, KO, JD,
- Sold Out: SPTS, TFI, TTD, AYX, DKNG, IYH, GILD, TTWO, XLV, GIS, OKTA, ZM, PTON, LMND, NLS, HYB,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 777,156 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 266,522 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 255,735 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 33,411 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 146,292 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.26%
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 255,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 30,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $217.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 94.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 146,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 39.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 71.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 63.93%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 49.44%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.
