Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC Buys Callon Petroleum Co, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, PDC Energy Inc

For the details of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kimmeridge+energy+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC
- Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) - 5,585,654 shares, 45.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 6,484,526 shares, 32.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) - 695,692 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 616,077 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91%
- PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 864,980 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.15%
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 45.1%. The holding were 5,585,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.65%. The holding were 695,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC added to a holding in PDC Energy Inc by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 864,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.
