Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC Buys Callon Petroleum Co, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, PDC Energy Inc

Investment company Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Callon Petroleum Co, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, PDC Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kimmeridge+energy+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) - 5,585,654 shares, 45.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 6,484,526 shares, 32.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) - 695,692 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 616,077 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91% PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 864,980 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.15%

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 45.1%. The holding were 5,585,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.65%. The holding were 695,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC added to a holding in PDC Energy Inc by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 864,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.