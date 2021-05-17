Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Buys StoneCo, HPX Corp, Sells Cosan, Bank Bradesco SA

For the details of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamo+administracao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 99,076 shares, 40.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
- XP Inc (XP) - 1,883,833 shares, 19.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
- Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO) - 3,412,456 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio.
- Vale SA (VALE) - 1,952,541 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 449,303 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.10%
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in HPX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 58.10%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 449,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.Sold Out: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23.
