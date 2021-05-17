LH Capital Markets, LLC Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Lufax Holding, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Skillz Inc, UWM Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: SRNGU, LU, ASZ.U, BIDU, CPUH.U, HERAU, AAC.U, CVII.U, FMAC, SVFC, AUS.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, JWSM.U, CCVI.U, ACQRU, GIIXU, FVIV.U, SVFB, VIAC, SVFA, GMIIU, GSEVU, APSG, SPNV, OHPAU, APGB.U, LGACU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FTEV.U, MRAC, TME, NXU.U, ENNVU, DGNU, GTPBU, PAYA, RTPYU, GTPAU, VIPS, SPFR, LCAHU, LCAHU, TBA, VYGG, LDHAU, FTAAU, AGCB, PRPB, CRHC, NSH, NSH, AGC, SEAH, LCY, BTWN, LMACU, BTNB, FTCV, KVSA, GHVI, RMGCU, SPGS.U,
- Added Positions: CCIV, FTOC, TREB,
- Reduced Positions: SKLZ, GSAH, IPOD, JWS,
- Sold Out: ETWO, UWMC, RMGBU, AACQ, CCV.U, ACND, MRACU, SPFR.U, GHVIU, CND.U, HAACU, RBAC, NEBCU, RTP, CFII, DGNS, GRSV, STIC, CCX, CCX, OPEN, IPOE, WPF, IPOC, SMMC, MPLN,
These are the top 5 holdings of LH Capital Markets, LLC
- Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU) - 3,250,000 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) - 1,481,480 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB) - 1,600,000 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 666,667 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66566.70%
- Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U) - 1,500,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 3,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 1,481,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERAU)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
LH Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66566.70%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 666,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)
LH Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB)
LH Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $9.69.Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV.U)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.2.Sold Out: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37.
