LH Capital Markets, LLC Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Lufax Holding, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Skillz Inc, UWM Holdings Corp

Investment company LH Capital Markets, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Lufax Holding, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II, Baidu Inc, sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Skillz Inc, UWM Holdings Corp, RMG Acquisition Corp II, Artius Acquisition Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LH Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2021Q1, LH Capital Markets, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU) - 3,250,000 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) - 1,481,480 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB) - 1,600,000 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 666,667 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66566.70% Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U) - 1,500,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 3,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 1,481,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66566.70%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 666,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $9.69.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37.