LH Capital Markets, LLC Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Lufax Holding, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Skillz Inc, UWM Holdings Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LH Capital Markets, LLC Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Lufax Holding, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Skillz Inc, UWM Holdings Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company LH Capital Markets, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Lufax Holding, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II, Baidu Inc, sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Skillz Inc, UWM Holdings Corp, RMG Acquisition Corp II, Artius Acquisition Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LH Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2021Q1, LH Capital Markets, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LH Capital Markets, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lh+capital+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LH Capital Markets, LLC
  1. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU) - 3,250,000 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) - 1,481,480 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB) - 1,600,000 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  4. Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 666,667 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66566.70%
  5. Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U) - 1,500,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 3,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 1,481,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERAU)

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

LH Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66566.70%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 666,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)

LH Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB)

LH Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $9.69.

Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV.U)

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Sold Out: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND)

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of LH Capital Markets, LLC. Also check out:

1. LH Capital Markets, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LH Capital Markets, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LH Capital Markets, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LH Capital Markets, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider