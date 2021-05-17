Logo
Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Discover Financial Services, Vale SA, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, American Tower Corp, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Discover Financial Services, Vale SA, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, American Tower Corp, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Capital Bank & Trust Co owns 361 stocks with a total value of $8.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Bank & Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Bank & Trust Co
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 147,922 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,273,322 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,431,651 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.77%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 1,236,930 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 477,529 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%
New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 652,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $602.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 479,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RELX PLC (RELX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in RELX PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 470,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 441,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 140.80%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 766,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vale SA by 6617.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,133,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 87.09%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 558,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 15492.74%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 150,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 412.44%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 117,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 43.46%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 170,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The sale prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.



