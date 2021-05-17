Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Discover Financial Services, Vale SA, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, American Tower Corp, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

New Purchases: DFS, LRCX, CARR, RELX, CNP, AXP, VEU, KLIC, NVTA, EFG, RBNC, EVTC, NPA, U, TGT, VIG, VIOO, XLV, XLY, WBA, URI, TJX, SFNC, NWL, SPGI, LOW, JEF, EPD, ETN, C, CNOB, CATY,

Investment company Capital Bank & Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Discover Financial Services, Vale SA, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, American Tower Corp, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Capital Bank & Trust Co owns 361 stocks with a total value of $8.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 147,922 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,273,322 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,431,651 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.77% Visa Inc (V) - 1,236,930 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 477,529 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 652,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $602.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 479,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in RELX PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 470,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 441,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 140.80%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 766,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vale SA by 6617.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,133,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 87.09%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 558,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 15492.74%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 150,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 412.44%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 117,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 43.46%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 170,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The sale prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.