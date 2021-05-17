Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys CSX Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, CBRE Group Inc, General Motors Co

New Purchases: CSX,

Investment company Beaton Management Co. Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys CSX Corp, NVIDIA Corp, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, CBRE Group Inc, General Motors Co, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaton Management Co. Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Beaton Management Co. Inc. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaton+management+co.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 80,775 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 24,455 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 32,207 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,076 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 27,438 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.