Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys CSX Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, CBRE Group Inc, General Motors Co

- New Purchases: CSX,
- Added Positions: ABBV, AAPL, HON, NVDA, MRK, MSFT, BA, AMZN, VZ, BRK.B, TSLA, RSP, WMT, TEL, V,
- Reduced Positions: TD, NEE, PM, DIS, GIS, WFC, AMGN, JNJ, ORCL, ORLY, UPS, NVS, SBCF, KMB, EW, SQ, AEP,
- Sold Out: PYPL, CBRE, GM, LITE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beaton Management Co. Inc.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 80,775 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 24,455 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 32,207 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,076 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 27,438 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.
