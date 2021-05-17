Logo
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Airbnb Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, McKesson Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Belpointe Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Airbnb Inc, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, McKesson Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Badger Meter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belpointe Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Belpointe Asset Management LLC owns 920 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Belpointe Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belpointe+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Belpointe Asset Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,663 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,575 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.86%
  3. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 853,464 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.23%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 53,519 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 100,005 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16. The stock is now traded at around $179.056900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 53,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 70,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 31,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 123.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 853,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.98%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 77,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 2264.18%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 66.52%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 47,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 88.07%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 247.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 153,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Sold Out: PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PBF Logistics LP. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.02.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $44.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Belpointe Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

