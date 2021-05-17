Gemsstock Ltd. Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

- New Purchases: ENPH,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GS, MS, MU, GOOG, AVGO,
- Reduced Positions: SVXY, JPM,
- Sold Out: TSM, FMX, MUR,
For the details of Gemsstock Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gemsstock+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gemsstock Ltd.
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 402,800 shares, 19.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 146,400 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 44,600 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
- ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) - 429,560 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.48%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 55,400 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.79%
Gemsstock Ltd. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.01%. The holding were 99,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gemsstock Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 95.65%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Gemsstock Ltd. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 55,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Gemsstock Ltd. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 197,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Gemsstock Ltd. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Gemsstock Ltd. sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74.Sold Out: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)
Gemsstock Ltd. sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $15.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gemsstock Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Gemsstock Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gemsstock Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gemsstock Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gemsstock Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment