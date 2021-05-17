HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. Buys Popular Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Central Pacific Financial Corp, Sells Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Wesbanco Inc, HMN Financial Inc

For the details of HoldCo Asset Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holdco+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HoldCo Asset Management, L.P.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,000,000 shares, 24.07% of the total portfolio.
- United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) - 1,820,257 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio.
- Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (BPFH) - 4,049,816 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio.
- Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 3,071,548 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio.
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 603,728 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.59%
HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 283,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Popular Inc (BPOP)
HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Popular Inc by 151.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 603,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)
HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc by 97.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,672,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR)
HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $37.98.Sold Out: Wesbanco Inc (WSBC)
HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Wesbanco Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $32.87.Sold Out: HMN Financial Inc (HMNF)
HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in HMN Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $19.28.Sold Out: Banner Corp (BANR)
HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $52.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of HoldCo Asset Management, L.P..
