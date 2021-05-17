HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. Buys Popular Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Central Pacific Financial Corp, Sells Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Wesbanco Inc, HMN Financial Inc

New Purchases: CPF,

CPF, Added Positions: BPOP, BHLB,

BPOP, BHLB, Sold Out: SASR, WSBC, HMNF, BANR,

Investment company HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Popular Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Central Pacific Financial Corp, sells Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Wesbanco Inc, HMN Financial Inc, Banner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HoldCo Asset Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,000,000 shares, 24.07% of the total portfolio. United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) - 1,820,257 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (BPFH) - 4,049,816 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 3,071,548 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 603,728 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.59%

HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 283,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Popular Inc by 151.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 603,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc by 97.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,672,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $37.98.

HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Wesbanco Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $32.87.

HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in HMN Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $19.28.

HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $52.02.