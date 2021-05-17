Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares Short Treasury Bo

- New Purchases: GUNR, IEI, SLY, XLF, HD,
- Added Positions: ISTB, LMBS, SCHD, ITOT, MTUM, FIXD, IWD, SLYV, IXUS, QQQ, SPTL, FTSM, FMB, VLUE, VYM, EEM, GOVT, IJH, XT, IJR, IWM, IBM, FHLC, IEMG, USMV, GLD, GLTC, CVX, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: FVD, SHV, IVV, IUSV, AGG, WPC, SPY, JPST, MSFT, GE, FTEC, IVW, IXN, VTEB, JNJ, VUG,
- Sold Out: BF.B,
For the details of Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eldridge+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 109,619 shares, 18.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 274,717 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 415,563 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 352,695 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,845 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 305.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 56,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 129,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 24,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 88.07%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 67.18%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.
