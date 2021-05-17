Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares Short Treasury Bo

New Purchases: GUNR, IEI, SLY, XLF, HD,

GUNR, IEI, SLY, XLF, HD, Added Positions: ISTB, LMBS, SCHD, ITOT, MTUM, FIXD, IWD, SLYV, IXUS, QQQ, SPTL, FTSM, FMB, VLUE, VYM, EEM, GOVT, IJH, XT, IJR, IWM, IBM, FHLC, IEMG, USMV, GLD, GLTC, CVX, PFE,

ISTB, LMBS, SCHD, ITOT, MTUM, FIXD, IWD, SLYV, IXUS, QQQ, SPTL, FTSM, FMB, VLUE, VYM, EEM, GOVT, IJH, XT, IJR, IWM, IBM, FHLC, IEMG, USMV, GLD, GLTC, CVX, PFE, Reduced Positions: FVD, SHV, IVV, IUSV, AGG, WPC, SPY, JPST, MSFT, GE, FTEC, IVW, IXN, VTEB, JNJ, VUG,

FVD, SHV, IVV, IUSV, AGG, WPC, SPY, JPST, MSFT, GE, FTEC, IVW, IXN, VTEB, JNJ, VUG, Sold Out: BF.B,

Investment company Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Brown-Forman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eldridge+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 109,619 shares, 18.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 274,717 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 415,563 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 352,695 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,845 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 305.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 56,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 129,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 24,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 88.07%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 67.18%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.