Sycomore Asset Management Buys Stellantis NV, VF Corp, Deutsche Bank AG, Sells Ferrari NV, Microsoft Corp, APi Group Corp

- New Purchases: STLA, VFC, DB, TPGY, SNPR, IACA, TSM, NKE, IFF, VYGG, IPOF, EQIX, LULU, DCRB, CCX, CCX, TWLO, CQQQ, HACK, MJ, BLKB, CSOD, LOPE, JW.A, IPO, TWOU, EDU, SLM, C, COMM, BFAM, TAL, VRSK, IT, ACN,
- Added Positions: NFLX, V, MA, OC, ETWO, QGEN, FIS, FISV, ANET, DOX, CIEN, PTC, ADSK, JD, ADBE, KC, CHGG, EPAM, PANW, GPN, LITE, NOMD, MCHP, SSNC, THBR, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, APG, BABA, NOW, CRM, CYBR, DBX, TMO, PYPL, LIN, AMZN, LRCX, COF, SNPS, TAN, MU, AVGO, CMCSA, VNT, GOOGL, JPM,
- Sold Out: RACE, ULTA, DOCU, SNPR.U, AACQ, MS, LIVN, DLR, QCOM, RP, DSGX, BIDU, WMG,
These are the top 5 holdings of SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,432 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.08%
- Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 846,000 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 87,523 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96%
- Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 430,536 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.78%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 50,901 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.62%
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 1,027,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $85.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 165,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 980,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 504,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR)
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $12.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (IACA)
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1635.50%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 17,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 91.72%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 58,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 50,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.87. The stock is now traded at around $106.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,300,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 61.70%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.Sold Out: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR.U)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $11.09 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $13.13.Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.
