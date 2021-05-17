Logo
Sycomore Asset Management Buys Stellantis NV, VF Corp, Deutsche Bank AG, Sells Ferrari NV, Microsoft Corp, APi Group Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sycomore Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, VF Corp, Deutsche Bank AG, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Tortoise Acquisition Corp II, sells Ferrari NV, Microsoft Corp, APi Group Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Ulta Beauty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sycomore Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Sycomore Asset Management owns 87 stocks with a total value of $507 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sycomore+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,432 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.08%
  2. Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 846,000 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 87,523 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96%
  4. Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 430,536 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.78%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 50,901 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.62%
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 1,027,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $85.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 165,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 980,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 504,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $12.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (IACA)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1635.50%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 17,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 91.72%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 58,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 50,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.87. The stock is now traded at around $106.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,300,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 61.70%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR.U)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $11.09 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $13.13.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT keeps buying
