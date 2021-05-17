Logo
DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, People's United Financial Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, People's United Financial Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dimeo+schneider+%26+associates%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 120,331 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.01%
  2. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 829,668 shares, 14.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.93%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 475,996 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 215,190 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 310,397 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52%
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 29,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 57,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 236.01%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.92%. The holding were 120,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1979.45%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $229.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 60,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 231.91%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 38.05%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Sold Out: COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC (RQI)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $12.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.. Also check out:

