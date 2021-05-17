Clifford Capital Partners Llc Buys DXC Technology Co, Chico's FAS Inc, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Sells NCR Corp, Pitney Bowes Inc, American Express Co

- New Purchases: DXC, CHS, FDP, NXGN, TIGO,
- Added Positions: KLXE, THR, HWC, FWRD, STC, URBN,
- Reduced Positions: NCR, AXP, FHB, SRCL, CDK, AZO, CSCO, CIT, CVBF, KHC, CHNG, IBM, RTX, CTB, SLB, WABC, QRTEA, CMP, GSK, GIS, BIG, EXC, JNJ, EBAY, SEE, HNI, EVTC, PRDO, CTBI,
- Sold Out: PBI, AMCX,
These are the top 5 holdings of CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 124,300 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.61%
- First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) - 163,319 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.09%
- CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 86,837 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.59%
- CDK Global Inc (CDK) - 76,801 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.88%
- Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) - 88,296 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.44%
Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 87,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $2.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 119,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $35.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Millicom International Cellular SA. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $18.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $8.58.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.
