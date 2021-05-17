Logo
Clifford Capital Partners Llc Buys DXC Technology Co, Chico's FAS Inc, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Sells NCR Corp, Pitney Bowes Inc, American Express Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clifford Capital Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DXC Technology Co, Chico's FAS Inc, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, NextGen Healthcare Inc, Millicom International Cellular SA, sells NCR Corp, Pitney Bowes Inc, American Express Co, First Hawaiian Inc, Stericycle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clifford Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Clifford Capital Partners Llc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clifford+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
  1. NCR Corp (NCR) - 124,300 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.61%
  2. First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) - 163,319 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.09%
  3. CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 86,837 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.59%
  4. CDK Global Inc (CDK) - 76,801 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.88%
  5. Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) - 88,296 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.44%
New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 87,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)

Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $2.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 119,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $35.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)

Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO)

Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Millicom International Cellular SA. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $18.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

Clifford Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $8.58.

Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Clifford Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
