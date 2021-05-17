Mangham Associates,LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Added Positions: BND, BSV,

Reduced Positions: VOO,

Investment company Mangham Associates,LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mangham Associates,LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mangham Associates,LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 221,859 shares, 78.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 200,703 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 27,056 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 12,011 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.09% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 8,820 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26%

Mangham Associates,LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.