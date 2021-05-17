Mangham Associates,LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company Mangham Associates,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mangham Associates,LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mangham Associates,LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mangham Associates,LLC.
1. Mangham Associates,LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mangham Associates,LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mangham Associates,LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mangham Associates,LLC keeps buying
For the details of Mangham Associates,LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mangham+associates%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 221,859 shares, 78.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 200,703 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 27,056 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 12,011 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.09%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 8,820 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26%
Mangham Associates,LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.
