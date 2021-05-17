Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Schwab Sh

New Purchases: VMBS, FIVG, DOW, TPL, KWEB, GNL, AXP, REMX, AOK, AOR, EVT, IVE, IYH, GOOGL, SDOG, ABT, DBEF, NEA,

Investment company Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Walmart Inc, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 156,320 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 130,148 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.33% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 88,957 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 86,958 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.39% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 52,479 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.11 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 130.58%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 28,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 78.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 143.41%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.