Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Schwab Sh

- New Purchases: VMBS, FIVG, DOW, TPL, KWEB, GNL, AXP, REMX, AOK, AOR, EVT, IVE, IYH, GOOGL, SDOG, ABT, DBEF, NEA,
- Added Positions: VIGI, MOAT, RSP, VIG, MINT, ACWX, STIP, VTI, PSCH, SCHD, VWO, VHT, VCSH, SCHM, TIP, AOM, GLDM, SPIP, BWA, FIW, BIV, SPIB, VWOB, SCHB, AMZN, IWM, KMI, SPY, SCHZ, IBM, SCHF, MSFT, CSCO, REGL, HD, F, DTE, VPU, EFA, GLD, VO, VOE, JNJ, SIVR, PFE, SCHG, PBA, QQQ, TSLA, NOBL, APTS, CWB, INTC, WFC, VT, BMY, MO,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, BND, JPST, XLK, EFAV, ARKK, RYT, XMLV, SPLV, QUAL, XHE, CMCSA, VZ, T, IHI, FLOT, SMDV, SPYD, HACK, FVD, FV, BX, DIS, QCOM, BRK.B, ABBV, ETG, RTX, KO, CNP,
- Sold Out: FTSM, SCHO, WMT,
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 156,320 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 130,148 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.33%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 88,957 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 86,958 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.39%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 52,479 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.11 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 130.58%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 28,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 78.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 143.41%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.
