Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Schwab Sh

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Schwab Sh

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Walmart Inc, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acorn+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 156,320 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 130,148 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.33%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 88,957 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 86,958 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.39%
  5. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 52,479 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.11 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 130.58%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 28,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 78.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 143.41%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider