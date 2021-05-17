52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Clorox

The price of Clorox Co. ( CLX, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $181.20, which is 26.3% off the 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08 as of May 16. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.45%. The forward dividend yield is 2.45%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 4.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Clorox's business predictability at 4.5 stars.

With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox sells a variety of consumer staples products, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products and natural personal-care products.

Net losses for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $59 million compared to net earnings of $241 million for the prior-year period.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

The price of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. ( DNB, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $22.14, which is 27.8% off the 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 5.03 as of May 16.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Other services include digital marketing, sales acceleration and risk management, among others.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $25.0 million compared to net income of $41.9 for the prior year quarter.

Alteryx

The price of Alteryx Inc. ( AYX, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $77.06, which is 60.0% off the 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 10.27 as of May 16.

Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations,and others.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $40.7 million compared to net loss of $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Director and 10% Owner Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares on April 21 at a price of $81.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.76% since then.

Olo

The price of Olo Inc. ( OLO, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $23.31, which is 34.6% off the 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 23.91 as of May 16.

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points - from a brand's own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. It serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee's, Checkers & Rally's, Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Dairy Queen and Denny's.

Net loss was $26.5 million compared to a net loss of $3.0 million a year ago.

Outset Medical

The price of Outset Medical Inc. ( OM, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $42.13, which is 38.7% off the 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 17.90 as of May 16.

Outset Medical Inc is a medical technology company. The company has developed a machine, Tablo, which reduces the cost and complexity of dialysis. Tablo provides Renal Replacement Therapy in Hospitals and Chronic Care in Dialysis Clinics and Home Dialysis.

First quarter 2021 net loss was $30.0 million compared to net income of $4.2 million for the same period in 2020.

President and CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares on May 3 at a price of $58.05. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 27.42%.

Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares on April 27 at a price of $56.60. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.57% since then.

Chief Operating Officer Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares on May 3 at a price of $58.08. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 27.46%.

Director D. Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares on May 3 at a price of $58.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.44% since then.

Easterly Government Properties

The price of Easterly Government Properties Inc. ( DEA, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $20.05, which is 24.9% off the 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 95.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.42 as of May 16. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 5.19%. The forward dividend yield is 5.19%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 2.90% over the past five years.

Easterly Government Properties is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company generates all revenue by leasing their properties to such agencies.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $7.88 million compared to $1.92 million for the comparable period of 2020.

Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares on April 26 at a price of $21.62 and 2,000 shares on May 10 at a price of $21.25. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 5.65%.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

